WASHINGTON, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard University's WHUT TV and WHUR-FM present a memorial celebration titled, "A Time For DC To Remember: Lives Lost During COVID-19" on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. ET. The simulcast is hosted in partnership with the Black Coalition Against COVID-19, WPFW 89.3 FM; and the Washington Informer Newspaper.
"Among the most painful consequences associated with the COVID-19 pandemic has been the loneliness that it produces," says Dr. Reed Tuckson, Black Coalition Against COVID-19 member and Howard University Trustee. "Victims are dying alone, they are being buried with truncated funeral rituals, and families are too often left to express their grief alone. This event is designed to let the D.C. community know that they are not alone, we sympathize with their grief and we honor the loss of their loved ones."
The simulcast will feature family reflections and include messages from some of our city's most inspiring clergy. Grief counselors will also be available for those in need.
"The Howard University community will come together with our D.C. family to celebrate and reflect on the lives of those who were taken too soon by COVID-19," says President Wayne A. I. Frederick. "Unfortunately, the severity of this virus has not afforded families the opportunity to gather, honor and pay tribute to these cherished individuals in the traditional manner that reflects the significance of their lives. We hope that this memorial service will provide some sense of comfort to our collective community as we continue to fight this pandemic from the frontlines."
Additionally, the Black Coalition Against COVID-19 will establish a living memorial that will allow the community to remember the people whose lives were lost too soon in this pandemic. The organization invites all families who have experienced a coronavirus-related death to share a photo and story about their loved ones by visiting www.blackcoalitionagainstcovid.org.
"A Time For DC To Remember: Lives Lost During COVID-19" will be simulcast on WHUT TV, WHUR 96.3 FM and WPFW 89.3 FM on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. ET.
Media Contact: Alonda Thomas, Alonda.Thomas@howard.edu