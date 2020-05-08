WASHINGTON, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WHUT-TV and WHUR 96.3 FM will broadcast Howard University's "Virtual Ceremony for the Conferring of Degrees in Course" on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. ET. The ceremony will be available to watch online at WHUT.org and WHUR.com. The day and time marks when the ceremony would have taken place on Main Campus prior to the implementation of the DMV social distancing policies, which prohibit large events. As an alternative, President Wayne A. I. Frederick has invited the entire Class of 2020 to return to campus and participate in next year's festivities on Mother's Day Weekend 2021.
"The Class of 2020 has shown perseverance and grit during a global time of uncertainty and their unwavering commitment to stand Bison strong demonstrates that their newly earned status as alumni is well-deserved," said President Frederick. "We salute this incredible cohort of scholars for their academic achievements, their mental fortitude, their commitment to service and their passion to pursue truth and excellence."
Howard University is awarding 1,358 degrees, including 153 master's degrees, 100 Ph.Ds., and 26 certificates. Nineteen percent of the Class of 2020 are first-generation college students. Among the class, 46 percent of the graduates will obtain degrees from the College of Arts and Sciences, followed by the School of Business at 21 percent and the School of Communications at 13 percent. The top states highlighted include Maryland, New York, Georgia and California, with international students hailing predominantly from Jamaica, Nigeria, Nepal, and Trinidad and Tobago.
Additionally, the various Howard University schools and colleges will host their individual 2020 celebration activities, ranging from recognition programs, virtual brunches, departmental celebrations, and more. Graduating seniors will receive additional instructions directly from their schools and colleges. For more information, visit the University's website.
