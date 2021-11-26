HOUSTON, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Assembling a balanced web development team is a critical step to ensuring that a website will look good and function well. Every project is different, though, and it's important to recruit team members with relevant skills and experience. Actual SEO Media, Inc.'s Steve Golosin, a software engineer with extensive experience building WordPress plugins using PHP and Javascript, offers insight into how companies can ensure that their web development teams are well-rounded and equipped for any project.
- Complementary Skills are the Foundation of an Effective Team
A web development team should always be comprised of members who each bring something different to the table. Building a web application is not just about code, for instance, and ensuring that an application looks presentable to users also requires hiring people with experience in both UX and layout design. "No one member is more important than any other," Steve says. "The ability to strategize and work together is what makes a development team the most effective." Depending on a project's requirements, a web development team's members should each specialize in a specific area so they can complement the skills of the other members.
The types of specialists required on a web development team depend on the project they're tackling, though. A company's clients may ask for websites that focus more on aesthetic appeal, while others may emphasize a greater need for functionality. Every project is different, and knowing what a client is looking for in a web application is essential for assembling an effective development team.
- Factors to Consider when Building a Team
Before assembling the team that will handle a particular project, it's important to know exactly what that project entails. When it comes to building web applications, for example, what types of functions should the application be able to perform? Remembering the "big picture" and considering the goals of a project will help clarify which types of specialists should be recruited for a development team.
Web applications consist of a front end and a back end, neither of which should be neglected. While an application's back end holds the inner workings of how the application functions, the front end is just as important and can make or break a user's experience. Recruiting members with design and UX experience is a critical step to ensuring that web applications are usable and presentable.
- Common Types of Web Development Specialists
Web development teams consist of members who each perform a specific function within the group. Below are a few types of specialists that are commonly found within web development teams.
- -Web Developer
Web developers handle both back-end and front-end development, and they also create databases and develop CMSs.
- -Solution Architect
The solution architect develops a prototype for the project and analyzes the technology that will be required. They also support project management throughout the duration of the project.
- -UI/UX Designer
The UI/UX designer builds the wireframe that helps visualize an application's structure, and they also create prototypes and templates for page structure.
- -Project Manager
The project manager creates a plan for development and controls the development process. They also maintain contact and coordinate details with clients.
- -QA Engineer
The Quality Assurance engineer tests applications to ensure that they're error-free and functional for users. These specialists write automation tests, report issues to the project manager, and check the compliance of the application's interface.
Web development involves many different processes, and utilizing the appropriate skills is critical for creating a functional product. With the right specialists on board and a clear vision of the end goal, web development teams can operate more cohesively and create well-rounded web applications.
