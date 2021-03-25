TORONTO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Xtalks editorial team is pleased to announce the launch of the Life Science Podcast. Each week, host Sarah Hand, Xtalks' editor-in-chief, will be joined by editorial team members Ayesha Rashid, Sydney Perelmutter and Mira Nabulsi to discuss the latest news and trending topics in the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device spaces, including insights from industry experts.
The Xtalks Life Science podcast will feature host Sarah Hand along with senior life science journalist Ayesha Rashid who will present stories on various news and trending topics in the life sciences. Editorial team members Sydney Perelmutter and Mira Nabulsi will join in to share their perspectives. The Xtalks Life Science podcast will also feature interview clips from discussions with industry experts in which they share their expertise and take on various subjects. Specific topics will include:
- Pharmaceutical developments
- Medical device innovations
- Biomedical research and technologies
- Clinical trials
- Biotech innovations
- FDA approvals and crackdowns
- Mergers and acquisitions
The podcast will allow team members to explore, and give their opinions on, the latest life science stories through engaging, lively discussions. It will provide life science industry professionals a new way to keep up to date on the latest in their fields, and hear diverse perspectives on various topics.
The weekly podcast is available for streaming every Wednesday on Spotify, Apple and wherever you stream podcasts. Subscribe to the Xtalks Life Science podcast to never miss a new episode.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks, visit http://xtalks.com.
For information about hosting a webinar, visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/.
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 272, arashid@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks