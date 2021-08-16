LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CartText has announced that Will Bernstein will be its new CEO. Bernstein comes to CartText from Oracle with decades of experience successfully bringing e-commerce and SaaS businesses to market.
Founded in 2019, CartText is a people-powered software solution that utilizes SMS technology to improve customer retention and personalize shopping experiences. CartText's technology is able to recover up to 21% of abandoned online shopping carts and is utilized by leading ecommerce vendors including Clutch Nails, Reel Paper, and Logitech's Ultimate Ears. It additionally equips burgeoning ecommerce companies with detailed reports and actionable analytics around their consumer's needs and shopping behavior. CartText is independently owned and operated from Los Angeles, CA and Franklin, TN, where company founders collaborate remotely.
A California native, Bernstein earned a Bachelor of Science for Business Administration in 1991 at Menlo College's Atherton School of Business Administration. Initially starting in the news media industry at the Tribune Corporation, Bernstein moved into the budding e-commerce world in 1997. He quickly rose to General Sales Manager for WorldSite Networks in Beverly Hills, and ultimately went on to lead sales for Bronto Software, a SaaS Ecommerce email marketing automation platform. Bronto was acquired by NetSuite in 2015 and Bernstein continued in his role post-Oracle's acquisition of NetSuite in 2017. Prior to Oracle, Bernstein was VP of Sales and EVP of Sales & Marketing for Ciplex and e-commerce hosting provider ZeroLag respectively.
Speaking about his new role, Bernstein said that: "I am thrilled to return to my emerging technology roots with CartText. We have a groundbreaking business model, technology platform, and approach with SMS and live human to human conversation. We expect that this will transform the way brands engage with, understand, and increase the lifetime value of their customers. I look forward to building a team of champions dedicated to ensuring CartText always delivers a world class product, service, and experience to our customers."
More information is available online at https://www.carttext.com/
