NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rhode Island native Will Evans, the longtime frontman for New England-based Roots Rock outfit Barefoot Truth, has signed with New Frontier Touring (Nashville, TN) for booking. Evans has released three full-length albums since Barefoot Truth went on hiatus and is preparing to release a much-anticipated new album in Spring 2022.
At the start of the pandemic, Evans launched his "Kind Folk" fan community with weekly live streams that served as a sense of connection during difficult times for many fans. The fan community has since channeled its efforts in-person via community beach cleanups and charity fundraisers, including partnerships with the RI chapter of the Surfrider Foundation, and Operation Warm—donating hundreds of brand new coats to kids in need.
"We couldn't be happier than landing with Alex Fang and Peter Loomis of New Frontier; they're the perfect agents at the perfect agency," said Thomas V. Craig of PrimaryMGMT. "They will be excellent stewards of his musical mantra of kindness and inclusion while developing his touring reach."
"After the craziness of the past couple of years, people want to feel good again, and that's why we're so stoked to be working alongside someone who makes that his primary mission. We're all excited for what's to come for Will Evans," said New Frontier's Alex Fang.
"One of my favorite parts of my job is turning people on to new and exciting music, and already, I'm elated to see the response to Will [Evans]. It's a distinct pleasure to work with someone who is just as great on and off stage and gets everyone in their orbit excited," said co-agent Peter Loomis.
On Thursday, Evans announced a twenty-date run entitled the "Messenger" tour. Winter dates include Reggae Rise Up Music Festival and other stops in Florida before touring back Northeast along the Atlantic.
For more information and tour dates, visit: http://www.willevans.com.
For booking inquiries, contact: http://www.newfrontiertouring.com.
About New Frontier Touring:
New Frontier Touring is a Nashville-based booking agency. Founded in 2004 by veteran owner/agent Paul Lohr, NFT represents a diverse roster of artists within Rock, Americana, and Acoustic music genres, including The Avett Brothers, The Band of Heathens, Steep Canyon Rangers, Chatham County Line, Satsang, and more. A founding member of the National Independent Talent Organization (NITO,) NFT's success is built on purposeful relationships with artists, managers, promoters, and fellow agencies around the world.
Media Contact
Joe Gallo, CatchBuzz, 1 (203) 295-4819, press@primarymgmt.com
SOURCE New Frontier Touring