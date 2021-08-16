MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mixtus-Americans: A Different Brand of Christianity Where We Still Practice Griot": a potent discussion of what divides mankind. "Mixtus-Americans: A Different Brand of Christianity Where We Still Practice Griot" is the creation of published author William A. Scott, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who retired from the Department of Defense (NSA), served as a biblical instructor with WBC/CBS (now Lancaster Bible/Capitol Bible Seminary), and Academic Dean and Executive Director of the Triangle Bible Institute. He is a native of the southwest section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, called Eastwick where a love and understanding of acceptance was instilled within him and those who grew up there.
Scott shares, "Mixtus-Americans: We Still Practice Griot continues the challenges of healing, institutionally and nationally, from the result of faith divided by racism and perceived superiority. These views were first expressed in my book called Mixtus-Americans' Salvation from Oppressive Sin. Ten years later, the divide, the long centuries of White-and-Black church division, has driven the Black community to worship Yahweh (YHVH) and his Son, the Messiah, Jesus the Christ, differently. These differences are highlight in these writings. For the most part, Mixtus folk—Black Americans—hold to a Bible-based empowerment that supports personal accomplishments.
"The church has traditionally been an important element in social and political movements. Black Christians are more socially conservative than other groups, and they change less than any other segment of society based on religion. As Joe 'The Black Eagle' Madison might say, 'I would encourage you to read these twenty-four views with a third ear'—the timbre that shapes the knowing."
William A. Scott's new book
With considerable historical points and relevant social issues, Scott lays out a bold and informative argument for what has caused a continuation of a decades-long division in how one worships.
