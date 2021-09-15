CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WillowTree, a market-leading digital product consultancy serving the world's most admired brands, today announces the acquisition of Maark, a Boston Massachusetts-based end-to-end digital transformation agency specializing in Adobe Experience Cloud. The acquisition further strengthens WillowTree's best-in-class digital strategy, design, development, and growth practices by adding specialized expertise across a suite of digital business products leveraged by more than two-thirds of the Fortune 500.
"Delivering industry-leading digital experiences is equal parts hiring the best talent and giving them the autonomy to practice their craft," said Tobias Dengel, CEO of WillowTree. "Maark shares our passion for selecting the best talent and creating an unparalleled environment for them to grow. And their commitment to craft—specifically as it relates to the Adobe ecosystem—allows our clients to tap into a team of experts uniquely positioned to both accelerate existing product development and create the personalized digital experiences today's customers demand."
"Can you deliver world-class technology experiences? That's the singular question today's technology, product and marketing leaders are being judged on," said Mike Colombo, CEO of Maark. "When they partner with WillowTree, the answer has always been a resounding 'yes'. Pairing WillowTree's deep bench of world-class strategy, design and engineering talent with Maark's track record of developing award-winning digital experiences for marquee brands on the Adobe Experience Cloud, the value we can bring to our combined family of clients has never been greater."
WillowTree is ideally positioned to help large enterprises across the entire digital spectrum, from customer-facing experiences to ones within their own digital workplace. The company has deep industry-specific experience building customer and employee-facing mobile, web and other digital products for Fortune 500 clients spanning financial services, media, travel & hospitality, healthcare and more.
Insignia Capital, which WillowTree partnered with in 2018 to help fund its growth, is the lead investor in the combined company.
About WillowTree
WillowTree helps the world's most admired brands on their path to digital leadership—from product to process. Founded in 2008 as a pioneering mobile app development company, WillowTree has grown into a full-service digital product consultancy, helping our clients anywhere humans and technology intersect. Our teams provide end-to-end, full-stack development, strategy, design, and growth marketing services. Select clients include Domino's, HBO, FOX, National Geographic, Synchrony Financial, PepsiCo and ABInBev. To learn more, visit http://www.willowtreeapps.com.
About Maark
Maark delivers end-to-end digital marketing services and cutting-edge product development in complex industries. Our expertise spans the planning and design of world-class user-experiences and the building and integration of the technologies that make those experiences possible. Clients include Manulife Financial Corporation, Forrester, Marriott, Verizon, Akamai, Dassault Systèmes, and iZotope. Learn more at http://www.maark.com.
