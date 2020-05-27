ATMORE, Ala., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wind Creek Hospitality is excited to announce that it is reopening all three of its Alabama based resort properties over the next two weeks. A soft opening to small groups of invited guests begins Thursday, June 4th followed by a public opening for the "new" full operation on Monday, June 8th.
New policies to ensure that guests can enjoy themselves safely include temperature checks for all guests & employees, and masks or face coverings will be required for everyone. Guests are asked to bring their own mask. Players who do not have their own mask will be able to acquire one on property for a small donation supporting local first responders, health care providers, and COVID Patient relief funds. Lastly, smoking will only be allowed in designated spots separate from the gaming floor, restaurants, and other public areas.
To accommodate social distancing, all of the properties will be limiting the number of guests on the casino floor; this "new" capacity is roughly one-third of normal operations. All locations are employing increased distances between tables in dining venues and clearly marking appropriate distances near hotel check-in, player services, and other areas where lines historically formed.
Upon reopening, the casino floor will be open to the public for four (4) sessions each day and deep cleaning will be conducted between sessions. These deep cleaning efforts are in addition to the cleaning of each machine before and after every guest.
Once Wind Creek properties open for general admission on June 8th, special waiting areas will be available for guests at each property if a property is at capacity. For those who want to plan ahead, Wind Creek is introducing a new reservation system that lets guests make a reservation for a particular session up to fourteen (14) days in advance. According to Jay Dorris, CEO & President of Wind Creek, "Just like your favorite restaurant on a Friday night, a reservation isn't required. But if you absolutely want to join us on a given day and time, reservations are available." With limited capacity, demand is sure to be high; by encouraging guest to reserve a visit, Wind Creek is hoping to eliminate any lines that make it difficult to maintain a six-foot distance.
The reservation system will be open to guests by June 3rd by visiting www.WindCreekCasino.com. Reservations can also be made by calling (866) WIND-360 [866.946.3360] or a casino host.
Details about all safety protocols are available at www.WindCreekStandard.com.
About Wind Creek Hospitality
Wind Creek Hospitality is an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Tribe's gaming facilities including: Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wind Creek Bethlehem, Wa She Shu Casino in Nevada, Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino, WindCreekCasino.com as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida.
The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama, operating as a sovereign nation with its own system of government and bylaws. The Tribe operates a variety of economic enterprises, which employ thousands.