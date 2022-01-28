VERONA, Italy, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 8th edition of the wine2wine Business Forum took place on October 18th and October 19th 2021 with a focus on accessibility, starting with its hybrid form, which allowed participants from all around the world to enjoy the session in real time through the platform Swapcard, together with a simultaneous translation.
Thanks to the presence of two virtual rooms, speakers from different countries and parts of the industry were also able to come together and offer their expertise on different topics, all falling within 70 sessions divided into 15 different tracks. After the event, the sessions were made available, through the purchase of a ticket on the same platform, both for the speakers and participants present in October, as well as for those who could not attend.
The offer was available until the end of December 2021, but wine2wine Business Forum 2021 still has more surprises in store. Thanks to the media partnership established between wine2wine Business Forum and Italian Wine Podcast [the storytelling wine project with daily podcast shows with the goal of informing, educating and entertaining about Italian wine which has become, in the last two years, the go-to place for Italian wine business], listeners can now benefit every Thursday, when a new session from wine2wine Business Forum 2021 will be made available on the podcast channel, making the sessions already present on the wine2wine website even more accessible.
With almost two million listeners since the podcast launched in 2017 and an average of 40 thousand weekly listeners, the podcast allows a wide audience to reach the content presented by the 155 speakers at wine2wine Business Forum 2021, and in turns provides an open window on the opportunities that wine2wine Business Forum provides for those who choose to join.
Italian Wine Podcast, which offers daily shows focused on different topics, from the US wine market to inclusivity and sustainability, is the perfect stage for the wine2wine Business Forum sessions, where these very same topics were discussed during the event days. This edition in particular was a rich one, where participants could follow and reach out to a total of 155 international speakers who provided insights into 23 wine markets as well as notes on sustainability, inclusivity, wine education, innovation, and technology.
The aim of this project is to ensure an even greater accessibility to the high quality content presented at wine2wine Business Forum 2021, in order to allow a larger number of wine professionals around the world the opportunity to access, for free, useful wine content to expand their business or knowledge in the wine industry.
As all 70 sessions will eventually be posted on the podcast, the project proves to be a great tool for everyone who would like to know more about the event before the 2022 edition, the date of which is yet to be announced. In the previous weeks listeners were able to follow a session on Politics and Wine Trade by Mike Veseth, as well as an insight into the role of women in the import market in Russia, held by Irina Fomina and Eleonora Scholes. In the following weeks, the sessions posted will cover Meta Luxury storytelling in the digital age by Madeline Puckette and Dino Borri (Thursday, February 3rd), followed by a practical session on how to expand the wine communication toolkit through Multisensory mediums, presented by Sarah Heller MW and Margareth Henriquez (Thursday, February 10th).
Those interested can access all information about the episodes through the wine2wine Business Forum and Italian Wine Podcast social media channels and listen to the weekly session on several platforms such as Spotify or Soundcloud (as well as on the wine2wine Business Forum website).
About: wine2wine is a dynamic international wine industry forum organized by Veronafiere and held annually in Verona, Italy, since 2014. wine2wine 2021 took place on October 18th and 19th with a hybrid format, allowing guests to attend the conference both online and in-person. The event is a key reference point for wine producers and wine professionals eager to develop and grow their wine business worldwide. wine2wine provides unique opportunities to share ideas on the most important issues facing the rapidly evolving wine industry and to connect with wine professionals and experts. The forum takes place over two days and features keynote sessions, seminars, and interactive workshops which aim to equip participants with practical tools to improve their business. Speakers are renowned experts in their field and among the brightest minds in the wine world from Italy and abroad. Additional information is available at http://www.wine2wine.net or by emailing wine2wine@justdothework.it.
