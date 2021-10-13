SOLON, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Winncom Technologies today announced it has signed a channel partner agreement with Nokia.
As a result of this relationship, Winncom Technologies will market and distribute Nokia's CBRS solutions. Nokia's 4G LTE RAN solutions operating in Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) shared spectrum allow CSPs to deliver high-bandwidth connectivity to regions that are difficult to reach with fiber.
Igor Kurochkin, Vice President, Global Vendor Management and Marketing at Winncom said: "Winncom is dedicated to providing customers with cutting edge, industry-leading solutions. The addition of Nokia's 4G LTE/CBRS solution to our product portfolio is perfectly aligned with our mission. We look forward to building this new partnership."
Matt Arnoldus, VP, North America CSP Partner Program, Nokia Global Partner Program, said:
"Nokia is helping to connect more of rural America through our CSP VAR Partner Program. We are excited to welcome our new partner Winncom into the program to represent our 4G/LTE and CBRS solutions."
Nokia is creating technology that helps the world act together. As a trusted partner for critical networks, it is committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks.
About Winncom Technologies;
Winncom Technologies, global value-added distributor of wireless and wired broadband equipment, offers the most advanced forms of communication solutions on the market today. With a far-reaching international scope, Winncom remains at the forefront of the global technology marketplace, demonstrating a reputation for quality products, a full range of network infrastructure and access products, and a customer-centric business model. We offer the most notable product portfolio along with scalable solutions, world-class customer service, and outstanding engineering services and support.
For more information, please visit http://www.winncom.com
PR Contact:
Igor Kurochkin, VP Global Vendor Management and Marketing
Winncom Technologies
SOURCE Winncom Technologies