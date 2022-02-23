LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Media Excellence Awards (MEA), is proud to announce its 14thAnnual MEA winners. For over 14 years, the MEAs have led the mobile tech, entertainment and multi-media industry by honoring global innovators and leaders who have raised the bar, defined the market, created innovation and paved the way for the future in technology.

Winners are judged and scored by a panel of industry judges based upon: Innovation: technical, creative or commercial, best use of mobility, ease of use, quantifiable business benefits, proven success in the market and their achievements of original objective.

"It's a pleasure to recognize the winners of the 14th Annual Media Excellence Awards for outstanding performance and dedication to excellence through innovation, technology & design." Says Sarah Miller, CEO, Axis Entertainment and Founder, Media Excellence Awards. "The dedication and leadership we have seeing over the past year has been truly remarkable and an inspiration to keep creating, building and pushing forward to disrupt & grow the future of technology, entertainment and lifestyle."

14th Annual Media Excellence Award Winners

Humanitarian

ESPN Citizenship

Artificial Intelligence

Veritone, Inc. for MARVEL.ai

Delivery Platform

Vubiquity - Content Cloud

Entertainment Apps

Vito Technology, Inc., Sky Tonight

Breakout Trend

Robinhood

Entertainment Related Mktng Campaign

Scopely; "Star Trek™ Fleet Command "Newbies" and "Rivals" campaigns

Gaming

Kabam's Shop Titans – Avatar: The Last Airbender Collaboration

eSports

Kabam's Marvel Contest of Champions – 2021 Partnership Campaigns

Mobile Product

Moloco, Moloco Cloud DSP

Original Content

Amazon, Amazon Creator

User Experience

20 Minuten/TX Group AG: 20 Minuten NOW!

Innovation:

Adobe, Neural Filters

Virtual Reality

Orange and Orange TV Immersive

FinTech/Crypto

Chainalysis Reactor

Utlility Product

Turkcell / Gift Assistant

Creative & Design

3M Design and 3M™ Visual Attention

Live Streaming

Tubi's Super Nostalgia Reunion

About Media Excellence Awards:

The Media Excellence Awards are the most prestigious and influential organization that recognizes and honors leaders and innovation of the highest level, companies who excel in mobile entertainment, technology and media. The MEAs are an established annual award program that recognizes execution of corporate approach, consumer services, consumer experiences, content creation, and marketing devices or revenue generators for the mobile entertainment industry. For more information, please visit http://www.mediaxawards.com

Media Contact

Axis Entertainment, Axis Entertainment, 1 310276-22220, info@mediaxawards.com

 

SOURCE Axis Entertainment

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.