LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Media Excellence Awards (MEA), is proud to announce its 14thAnnual MEA winners. For over 14 years, the MEAs have led the mobile tech, entertainment and multi-media industry by honoring global innovators and leaders who have raised the bar, defined the market, created innovation and paved the way for the future in technology.
Winners are judged and scored by a panel of industry judges based upon: Innovation: technical, creative or commercial, best use of mobility, ease of use, quantifiable business benefits, proven success in the market and their achievements of original objective.
"It's a pleasure to recognize the winners of the 14th Annual Media Excellence Awards for outstanding performance and dedication to excellence through innovation, technology & design." Says Sarah Miller, CEO, Axis Entertainment and Founder, Media Excellence Awards. "The dedication and leadership we have seeing over the past year has been truly remarkable and an inspiration to keep creating, building and pushing forward to disrupt & grow the future of technology, entertainment and lifestyle."
14th Annual Media Excellence Award Winners
Humanitarian
ESPN Citizenship
Artificial Intelligence
Veritone, Inc. for MARVEL.ai
Delivery Platform
Vubiquity - Content Cloud
Entertainment Apps
Vito Technology, Inc., Sky Tonight
Breakout Trend
Robinhood
Entertainment Related Mktng Campaign
Scopely; "Star Trek™ Fleet Command "Newbies" and "Rivals" campaigns
Gaming
Kabam's Shop Titans – Avatar: The Last Airbender Collaboration
eSports
Kabam's Marvel Contest of Champions – 2021 Partnership Campaigns
Mobile Product
Moloco, Moloco Cloud DSP
Original Content
Amazon, Amazon Creator
User Experience
20 Minuten/TX Group AG: 20 Minuten NOW!
Innovation:
Adobe, Neural Filters
Virtual Reality
Orange and Orange TV Immersive
FinTech/Crypto
Chainalysis Reactor
Utlility Product
Turkcell / Gift Assistant
Creative & Design
3M Design and 3M™ Visual Attention
Live Streaming
Tubi's Super Nostalgia Reunion
About Media Excellence Awards:
The Media Excellence Awards are the most prestigious and influential organization that recognizes and honors leaders and innovation of the highest level, companies who excel in mobile entertainment, technology and media. The MEAs are an established annual award program that recognizes execution of corporate approach, consumer services, consumer experiences, content creation, and marketing devices or revenue generators for the mobile entertainment industry. For more information, please visit http://www.mediaxawards.com
Media Contact
Axis Entertainment, Axis Entertainment, 1 310276-22220, info@mediaxawards.com
SOURCE Axis Entertainment