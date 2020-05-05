The city winners of the 2020 Ezra Jack Keats Bookmaking Competition are: (L to R): The Telephone by Andre Kulikov (Grade 8, IS 98-The Bay Academy for the Arts & Sciences, Brooklyn, NY), The Comforts of Home by Nadine Baidan (Grade 11, LaGuardia High School, New York, NY) and World War II, by Patrick Szewczyk (Grade 4, PS 63Q-The Old South, Queens, NY).