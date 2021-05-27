CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the desire to reach a wider audience and help more people understand the practice and purpose of creative conflict management, pastor and author Winston A. Richards, D.Min., launches a new press campaign for "In Pursuit of Creative Conflict Management: An Overview" (published by Xlibris in July 2019).
This book gives a concise, sensible and simple look at conflict that offers a theological and practical rationale for coping with it. It offers a cursory glimpse at the nature of man that often influences one's approach in facing conflict. It further reflects on the effects of reconciliation, resolution, restitution and forgiveness in the arena of dealing with conflict in the workplace and the church. It calls all leaders to reflect on their personal power base, ego, self-esteem and defensive tools as they respond to conflicts.
"Learning how to manage conflicts creatively will decrease the odds for a nonproductive escalation of morale. Remember, it is not the absence of conflict that is the ideal, but the ability to handle and cope with conflict when it appears," Richards says. "Creative conflict management in the body is therefore contingent upon the health of its members."
"In Pursuit of Creative Conflict Management: An Overview" aims to provide information for both clergy and laity who serve the church in various offices while simultaneously meeting conflicts. It also hopes to empower readers to confidently face the challenges of differences in their interactions resulting in collaborative coworkers as well as change church leaders into creative conflict management practitioners who understand the role of the church in leading the saint into being a cooperative member of the assembly of the reconciled.
To purchase a copy of the book, visit https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/767230-in-pursuit-of-creative-conflict-management-an-overview.
About the Author
Winston A. Richards, D.Min. was born in Kingston, Jamaica, West Indies. He is the third of a triplet and the seventh of eight children. He was baptized on May 20, 1962. He was married to the former Dorothy Brown on June 2, 1974. They have three adult daughters, one son-in-law and two grandchildren. In 1962, Richards graduated from high school and, in 1964, from the Mico Teachers' College. He taught for three years. In 1971, he graduated from West Indies College (Jamaica), now Northern Caribbean University, with a bachelor's degree in theology and an education minor. He entered the Andrews University Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary, Michigan, that same year (1971) and graduated with a master's degree in divinity on June 2, 1974. He completed his doctorate degree in ministry in 1987 at the SDA Seminary at Berrien Springs, Michigan.
Xlibris Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider created in 1997 by authors, for authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibris.com or call 844-714-8691 to receive a free publishing guide.
