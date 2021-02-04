APPLETON, Wis., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wisconsin Connections Academy is welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-22 school year. Established in 2002, Wisconsin Connections Academy is the state's most experienced tuition-free, online public school for 4K-12 students. Specifically designed for a virtual environment, parents statewide can enroll their child in any grade. From now until April 30 at 4:00pm, families who wish to enroll outside of their local school district can complete an Open Enrollment Application via the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Wisconsin Connections Academy is an online public school serving grades 4K-12 that provides students with continuous support of highly-skilled teachers and curriculum that focuses on both academics and social-emotional learning, while helping them gain the skills and confidence they need to thrive in a changing world.
"The expertise of our educators, engaging curriculum and personalized approach makes Wisconsin Connections Academy a shining example of effective full-time online learning in action," said Michelle Mueller, Wisconsin Connections Academy Principal. "Teaching online requires different skills than in a traditional classroom, and our educators provide personal attention to every student - ensuring they are motivated and engaged in a way that's meaningful."
Wisconsin Connections Academy's teachers are specially trained to bring their skills and personality to the virtual classroom and emphasize the importance of fostering meaningful connections with students and their families. Learning plans are flexible, and can be uniquely tailored based on a student's specific needs.
"Wisconsin Connections Academy has given us some normalcy during these crazy pandemic times; it's an established virtual school that's well-run, so families are able to have the satisfaction of knowing their students can focus on learning," shared Stacey Beltz, Green Bay resident and Wisconsin Connections Academy parent to three students. "I also enjoy the way Wisconsin Connections Academy structures the school day – most of my kids' work is completed during their classes, which allows for family time at night."
The open enrollment period runs from February 1 to April 30, 2020. Learn more at http://www.WisconsinConnectionsAcademy.com/enroll or call 800-382-6010.
About Wisconsin Connections Academy
Wisconsin Connections Academy (WCA) is a tuition-free, online public school for 4K–12 public students across the state. Wisconsin Connections Academy offers a uniquely engaging, high-quality education experience through a safe, social learning environment that helps students learn how they learn best. The combination of state-certified quality teachers, a proven, student-centric school curriculum, unique electives, technology tools, and community experiences empowers students to gain the skills and confidence they need to thrive in a changing world. For more information, call 800-382-6010 or visit http://www.WisconsinConnectionsAcademy.com.
