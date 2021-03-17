MADISON, Wis., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wisconsin Department of Health, Lead-Safe Homes announced it has joined BidNet Direct's Wisconsin Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the system. The Wisconsin Purchasing Group connects participating agencies from across Wisconsin to a large vendor pool and streamlines the bid and vendor management process. BidNet's Wisconsin Purchasing Group provides notifications to registered vendors of new relevant solicitations, as well as any addenda and award information from participating agencies across Wisconsin, and can be accessed at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/wisconsin/lshp.
Wisconsin Department of Health, Lead-Safe Homes joined the purchasing group in March, and will utilize the system to publish and distribute upcoming bid opportunities. The Wisconsin Purchasing Group is a single, online location that manages sourcing information and activities and provides local government agencies throughout Wisconsin the tools needed to minimize costs and save time throughout the purchasing process.
"We are always looking to increase our vendor pool and competition," says Harry Dettinger, Strategic Communications Specialist for Wisconsin Department of Health, Lead-Safe Homes. We hope the Wisconsin Purchasing Group will help us extend the reach of our solicitations, and it can help our vendors find more local opportunities, and allow electronic responses," he continued.
Registered vendors can access all open bids, related documents and files, additional addenda and award information. In addition, the Wisconsin Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts. Registered vendors have access to not only the Wisconsin Department of Health, Lead-Safe Homes bid opportunities, but all participating agency bids.
Vendors may register on the Wisconsin Purchasing Group at: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/wisconsin. BidNet's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.
Other local government agencies in Wisconsin looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Wisconsin Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.
About the Wisconsin Department of Health, Lead-Safe Homes:
Lead damages the brain and other body systems. Lead can hurt anyone, but kids under age 6 are most vulnerable, and the damage can last a lifetime.
Fortunately, lead poisoning is 100% preventable. It's usually caused by swallowing or breathing in dust from lead-based paint in older homes. We can protect kids by making sure the homes they live and play in are free from lead dust.
About BidNet Direct:
BidNet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. BidNet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Wisconsin Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
