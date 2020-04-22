Professor Dan Ariely from Duke University's Center for Advanced Hindsight and Dr. Tom Insel, the former director of the National Institute of Mental Health, are advising Wisdo on the "Class of COVID-19" study Students at 5,000 institutions in the US and UK will receive six months of free access to Wisdo, enabling Wisdo to anonymously map changes in their emotional well-being The "Class of COVID-19" study is the first of many Wisdo will launch in collaboration with colleges, organizations, companies and employers as the world moves from lockdown to recovery