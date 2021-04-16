VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WISI America is a 2021 Best Workplace™ in Canada, having achieved its first introduction into the celebrated annual listing.
"We are incredibly proud to be one of the Best Workplaces in the country. As a global leader in video reception and distribution technology, our long-term business success is based on a culture of trust, strong relationships, and our commitment to putting people first," said Robert Bell, CEO of WISI America.
Operating a virtual work-from-home model since the Covid-19 pandemic started, WISI focused on the health and well-being of its employees and their families. Introducing flexible hours, new perks and additional health benefits created a more enjoyable and effective working environment. WISI also continued to support and grow its people's talents, providing resources and learning opportunities to achieve their goals.
"WISI's strong company culture was underscored during the pandemic, illustrating our agility, strength and resilience as a team. In a year of change and new challenges, we experienced unprecedented growth," said Bell.
The 2021 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. Rankings are based on anonymous employee feedback based on the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs and the extent to which they like their colleagues. Feedback collected offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture.
This year's list captured the experience and sentiment of over 82,000 employees that participated in the 2021 Best Workplaces™ in Canada survey. WISI America ranked 45th of the companies surveyed.
The 2021 Best Workplace™ list of recipients, and related stories, will appear in a Special National Report on Friday, April 16, 2021 in The Globe and Mail.
About WISI
Founded in 1926, WISI has consistently innovated video reception and distribution technology for nearly 100 years. With customers in more than 150 countries, WISI helps video distributors minimize operating costs while maximizing the scale and efficiency at every point in their network. For more information on WISI's Inca, Tangram and Chameleon product families, visit http://www.wisi.tv.
About Great Place to Work®:
Great Place to Work® (http://www.greatplacetowork.ca) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes the Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and The Globe & Mail (Canada). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.
