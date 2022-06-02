WISI America, a market leader in edge video delivery solutions, is excited to announce that it has joined wisigroup.com, WISI's new international website.
VANCOUVER, B.C., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WISI America, a market leader in edge video delivery solutions, is excited to announce that it has joined wisigroup.com, WISI's new international website. This feature-rich, multilingual website brings together all global WISI offices and integrates the customer experience on one digital platform.
WISI Communications is now united as a single global brand.
WISI America first joined the brand in 2015 as Inca Networks, before rebranding under the WISI name in 2019. The Inca brand remains as the company's flagship product family, the Inca IP Video Platform, with development and expert technical support located in WISI America's headquarters in Vancouver, Canada.
Communications technology varies dramatically across the globe; from automotive antennas to broadband networks, to industry-leading video solutions. Visitors to wisigroup.com can now experience the rich culture of WISI in one platform. Founded in 1926, with nearly 100 years of development in broadcast and communications technology, WISI is one of the true pioneers.
"The new website was designed to offer a best-in-class digital journey to both existing and new customers. We hope that the new website will be an excellent tool for our customers to learn more about the company, obtain regional product information, or contact their local sales and support team," said Sharen Sandhu, VP of Product of WISI America.
When video operators search for the latest in technology, it can be difficult to know where to start. The new global site aims to make this research as simple as possible with its online resource hub, which includes whitepapers, webinars, and case studies. A company news grid features highlights from all offices, allowing visitors to have a better understanding of WISI updates on a global level.
WISI Communications:
WISI employs 600 people worldwide at locations in Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Canada and China. In addition, WISI works with more than 100 partners in all major international markets.
Nine decades ago, the high-tech company's successful path began as one of the world's pioneers in radio frequency and broadband technology. Today, new media are driving the rapidly increasing demand for broadband services. Modern broadband networks must be intelligent, powerful and scalable transport solutions. This is our business. As an innovator and technology integrator for key communications sectors, we are committed to innovation, now and in the future. For more information about WISI Communications, visit wisigroup.com
