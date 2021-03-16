NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Snappy is No. 1 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: New York City Metro list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing New York City area-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the NYC area economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
"At Snappy, our mission is to spread smiles through the power of gifting – and bringing that mission to the world of work has never been more important than it is today," said Hani Goldstein, CEO and Co-Founder of Snappy. "We are incredibly honored to be named the number one fastest-growing company in the New York Region. We couldn't have gotten here without the 1,000 enterprises who are choosing Snappy to recognize and reward their employees and customers, and without our incredibly hard working Snappy team."
The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the New York City area. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 214 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 48,000 people and added nearly $9 billion to the NYC Metro area economy. Companies based in Stamford, Connecticut, New York City, and central New Jersey brought in the highest revenue overall.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: NYC Metro area, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/new-york starting March 16, 2021.
"This list proves the power of companies in the New York City area no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."
More about Snappy
Snappy is an award winning, all-in-one enterprise gifting platform, that combines global marketplace technology with a meaningful and personal gifting experience. We help companies recognize and reward their employees and customers - boosting loyalty and productivity through the power of human kindness. Snappy's gifting algorithm automates the selection and sending of gifts and personalized messages at scale, and notifies recipients through fun 'digital unboxing' experiences. And, if the chosen gift doesn't quite hit the mark, recipients can swap it for an alternative from curated collections sourced from the best retailers and brands.
Snappy is headquartered in New York and employs 120 people across 4 countries. To find out more, please visit http://www.meetsnappy.com
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals
Methodology
The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
Media Contact
Ciara Appelbaum, Snappy, +1 (713) 306-8457, ciara@meetsnappy.com
SOURCE Snappy