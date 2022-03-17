LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that TLK Fusion, Inc. is No. 115 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious rank- ing of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific region economy generating sustainable growth and jobs.
"The marketing industry has seen enormous change in the past two years and as the founder and CEO, I can confidently state that we have successfully navigated the challenges that our clients and their business ventures have faced", states Ken Collis. "As part of securing success for our clients, we have worked diligently to land lucrative retail placements while bringing together the elements of powerful Influencer Marketing and progressive digital marketing strategies to enhance all aspects of their business. Emerging brands are the backbone of the economy and we will proudly continue to represent this very important sector of the economy."
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2018 and 2020, these 150 private companies had an average growth rate of 195% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 10,252 jobs and $5.1 billion to the Pacific region's economy. Companies based in the Irvine, Santa Monica, and Venice, California, areas had the highest growth rate overall.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/pacific starting March 15, 2022.
"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and ex- citing lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.
TLK Fusion is a full-service multi-award winning Los Angeles-brand marketing, distribution, and celebrity branding firm. TLK Fusion specializes in creating and implementing high-profile marketing campaigns that drive strong global consumer inter-action and awareness. Established by leading entertainment and branding executive, Ken Collis, the company boasts an extensive roster of A-List celebrity and key entertainment relationships. TLK Fusion specializes in leveraging clients with an elite network of blue-chip contacts to secure high-profile exposure. TLK Fusion is dedicated to raising consumer public awareness of brands the company represents through its extensive top-tier, public relations, digital marketing and distribution alignments. Committed to securing distribution for all of our clients, TLK Fusion's unique out-of-the box thinking and multi-media service mix has proven to be successful time and time again. https://tlkfusion.com/
Contact: Haylie Logan — Senior Publicist, 818-208-4582, haylie@tlkfusion.com
Methodology
The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for- profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multi-platform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.
The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
Media Contact
Haylie Logan, TLK Fusion, 1 818-208-4582, haylie@tlkfusion.com
SOURCE TLK Fusion