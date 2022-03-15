SEATTLE, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rewarded engagement company Influence Mobile today announced that Inc. Magazine has ranked it No. 28 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington.
The list measures growth between 2018 and 2020, during which Influence Mobile grew by 490%. This impressive growth can be traced back to the company's work ethic combined with the success of its rewarded engagement platform [E]ngageTM. This platform has allowed Influence Mobile to compete with companies like Google as one of the top five return on investment and retention ad networks on Android in North America.
"It's an incredible honor to be recognized for Influence Mobile's record growth," said Daniel Todd, founder and CEO of Influence Mobile. "Ultimately, the company's success is a tribute to our outstanding employees who are committed to innovation and ensuring our players and clients receive tremendous value from working with us. With plans to start our expansion internationally this spring, we look forward to continued growth driven by our ultimate goal of becoming the best unified rewards platform in the world."
Influence Mobile is transforming a part of the mobile ecosystem that has largely remained untapped: rewards through advertising. As one of the only rewarded engagement providers, Influence Mobile has a proven track record of success both supporting app developers and publishers like Scopely, Playtika and Peak Games as well as mobile gamers looking to earn high-value rewards.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/pacific.
"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.
About Influence Mobile
Founded in 2012, Influence Mobile is a rewarded gaming platform that entices and nurtures high-value mobile gamers by engaging them with relevant rewards. With its owned and operated apps, including Rewarded Play, the GooglePlay Store's top rewarded gaming app in the US, Influence Mobile boasts a community of highly-engaged players that create ongoing value for its growing list of clients.
