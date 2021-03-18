BLOOMINGTON, Ind., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week, Inc. magazine revealed that FormAssembly is No. 209 on its 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list, which is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
"It's both an honor and a joy to see FormAssembly's continued growth recognized in the Inc. 5000 list," said Cedric Savarese, FormAssembly CEO and Founder. "Our data collection platform helps organizations of all kinds streamline their business processes quickly and securely. In a world that is increasingly concerned about data privacy, we're ideally positioned to help our customers with their data governance practices."
The companies on this list represent all industries in the 12 Midwest states and display stunning rates of growth. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 199 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 43,000 people and added more than $11 billion to the Midwest economy. Companies based in the Chicago, Detroit, and Cincinnati areas brought in the highest revenue overall.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/midwest.
"This list proves the power of companies in Midwest states no matter the industry," said Scott Omelianuk, Inc. Editor-in-Chief. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."
About FormAssembly
FormAssembly helps organizations take control of the data collection process. With our powerful web form and data collection platform, companies can streamline outdated processes and drive essential business initiatives in any industry. Our platform empowers organizations & teams and integrates with tools like Salesforce to increase efficiency. Company leadership can feel confident in FormAssembly's ingrained security and quality customer service.
