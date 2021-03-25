ROSELLE, Ill., Mar. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine has revealed that GC Realty & Development LLC., is No. 173 on its 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list. This list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, where the company ranked 2,861 last year, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
As an INC 5000 Regional honoree, GC Realty & Development LLC., is amongst companies such as Zappos, Microsoft, Oracle, Intuit, and Timberland, that share the same recognition. With an 83% growth in a 3-year period, the company is also one of only five Chicago companies to make the list in the real estate industry.
"Since 2003, GC Realty & Development LLC has been driven to provide value at the highest level possible to our clients, owners, and residents," said Mark Ainley, Partner at GC Realty & Development, LLC., " This is a result most businesses can only dream of and would not have been possible without the amazing team members that continuously strive to serve better with passion, commitment and responsiveness".
The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the 12 Midwest states. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 199 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 43,000 people and added more than $11 billion to the Midwest economy. Companies based in the Chicago, Detroit, and Cincinnati areas brought in the highest revenue overall.
Founded in 2003, GC Realty & Development LLC is a full-service Real Estate firm specializing in Residential & Commercial Property Management as well as Residential & Commercial Real Estate Brokerage. GC strives to do exactly what property owners hire them to do, protect their investment. Rarely do you find a true full-service brokerage house that offers all of the services that GC Realty & Development, LLC provides.
