FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National sales agency Burdette Beckmann Inc. has released its contemporary new brand identity and website. The legacy brand was founded in 1955 and continues to be an industry leader committed to creating meaningful outcomes for clients across the USA.
The site is fresh and modern in both interface and functionality. It showcases BBI's clean, fun new branding through engaging design features and animations. Users are able to discover in detail BBI's backstory with an interactive company timeline, learn about the multi-faceted services offered and their proven impact on customers' sales, and more.
"We are especially grateful in these challenging times to our clients, customers, and associates and wish to demonstrate our firm commitment to continuing to execute for them at the highest possible level. It seemed a great time to resist the urge to slow down and take a more static approach. We decided to go forward boldly and positively as we always have. Our new logo captures the spirit of optimism that our founder has to this day," said Robert Taylor, CEO of BBI.
BBI prioritizes being at the forefront of creative change. As culture and technology evolve, the company adapts with it, employing more visual and technology-forward techniques to captivate customers. The new logo represents this change and a reinvigorated take on technology. The design is sleek, bold, colorful, and symbolic. Each colored dot represents one of the company's five channels: Grocery is green; Convenience (C-Store) is red; Special Markets is gray; Vending is blue, Value is yellow.
BBI's fundamental mission has remained consistent amid these updates: To provide innovative solutions centered on short term strategy, long-term growth, and giving back to the community. Giving back has always been a central aspect of the brand's identity, and its new website covers community service with a section dedicated to its charitable efforts, entitled #BBICares. This component of the new site shows exactly how the company is contributing to local community projects and initiatives.
Additional features include a comprehensive news section that is updated regularly to exhibit all the latest happenings within the company on both the local and national levels. It displays an in-depth look at all of BBI's offerings, including Account Coverage; Data Analysis & Sales Reporting; Marketing Services; Trade Show, Convention, and Meeting Coverage; Administration and Financial Services; and Telesales and Customer Relationship Management.
About Burdette Beckmann Inc.
Burdette Beckmann Inc. (BBI) is a national sales agency founded in 1955. We prioritize solution-based strategies and nurture lasting connections with our clients. Combining expertise in sales, marketing, and analytics, BBI guarantees meaningful results and productive outcomes for brands of every size and scope.