ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With its innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI) and personalization-based tools, RawBeautySource.com has recently become one of the world's fastest-growing wellness websites.
The RawBeautySource site is ranked as one of the "Top 50 Best Health Blogs", according to blog-ranking site Detailed, and FeedSpot, another blog-ranking site, named it a "Top 60 Health Blogs".
The introduction of RawBeautySource's groundbreaking AI and personalization features will change the way people read blog articles by personalizing each reader's online experience.
Readers can now use AI technology for the first time to get recommendations about the most relevant content through customization based on their unique interests and preferences.
By recognizing that everyone has a unique reading style, RawBeautySource's personalization tool allows users to read only the information that is highly relevant to their interests.
"We value the interests, personal needs, and time of our readers. As we have continuously analyzed their online experience and conducted long and thorough data-based research, we created highly efficient smart features that allow them to pilot their own reading experience." said Zornitsa Stoycheva, RawBeautySource's co-founder and content manager.
RawBeautySource is a health and wellness platform that provides honest and science-based health, beauty, and nutrition information. The site collaborates with more than 30 health professionals (registered dietitians, nutritionists, physicians, naturopaths, gastroenterologists, urologists, board-certified dermatologists, and other medical experts) who review and approve the content it publishes and also give first-hand advice on diverse topics.
The core objectives of RawBeautySource are to support and guide readers toward a healthy lifestyle and natural beauty, providing high-quality, unbiased, and objective information based on scientific studies, leading research papers, and expert knowledge.
Recent articles on RawBeautySource demonstrate the breadth of knowledge on the site.
A recent piece by a dietician explored the advantages and disadvantages between barley and wheat, and another by a dietician answered whether children could get kidney stones. A doctor wrote about five treatments to get rid of bags and dark circles under eyes, and in another article, a doctor explained the types of birth control, the link between smoking and the use of hormonal contraceptives, and what risks women bear if they are active smokers and take birth control.
Visit rawbeautysource.com for customizable information about health and wellness. RawBeautySource can also be followed on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.
About RawBeautySource
RawBeautySource believes that beauty and happiness begin with health! And we are committed to answering in detail all of your questions about different health conditions, weight management, nutrition, dieting, mental health, dermatology, skincare, and other related topics. We are here to support and guide you toward a healthy lifestyle and natural beauty, providing you with high-quality, unbiased, and objective information based on scientific studies, leading research papers, and expert knowledge.
We create a large number of our articles in collaboration with medical experts, registered dietitians, and board-certified dermatologists who make sure our readers get the best information possible and provide first-hand, myth-busting advice to drive valuable knowledge.
