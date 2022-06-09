Witmer Group, a full-service marketing agency, is pleased to announce its recent strategic decision to become a solutions partner with CRM (Customer Relationship Management) platform, HubSpot.
ADDISON, Texas, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Witmer Group, a full-service marketing agency, is pleased to announce its recent strategic decision to become a solutions partner with HubSpot. With this new offering Witmer Group can now onboard and deliver powerful HubSpot solutions to our clients. As a HubSpot Solutions Partner, Witmer Group joins a global partner community offering inbound marketing services. HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that works closely with partner experts to grow sales through services, software, and support.
The Hubspot Solutions Partner Program offers a wide range of services such as:
- Marketing
- Sales
- Service
- CRM
- CMS / Web design
- Operations
This global community focuses on putting customers first and enables members to offer more intelligent and sophisticated service solutions across the entire customer lifecycle.
"Witmer Group uses HubSpot to enhance and improve our clients' marketing campaigns. We've seen an increased need for higher levels of strategic support for marketing strategies, sales enablement, and a more refined process for bridging the marketing and sales gap," said Kristina Witmer, President of Witmer Group.
HubSpot requires a setup fee for all new Hubs; however, we can waive that fee if a client coordinates a hands-on onboarding agreement with Witmer Group. Witmer Group has since rounded out its services to focus on inbound marketing and sales enablement, while exploring how these tools can support outbound marketing efforts to streamline processes and create workflows for their diverse client base.
Over the past 10+ years, Witmer Group has successfully managed a wide range of customer-centric marketing and sales-based initiatives for clients in many industries. They understand that strategies and tactics need ongoing assessment. Their agency structure allows the ability to pivot and leverage the right mix of channels to achieve the required growth.
About Witmer Group
Witmer Group is a full-service marketing agency based in Dallas, Texas. We're a team of highly experienced marketing, branding and content experts with decades of combined experience. Our services build and support Inbound Marketing, Outbound Marketing, and Sales Enablement efforts.
As a HubSpot Partner, we leverage this robust platform to help customers accelerate engagement with more qualified prospects, land new business that aligns with their company goals, and automate processes to streamline the sales and marketing workload.
