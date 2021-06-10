SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wizeline, a global technology services provider that builds high-quality digital products and platforms, today announced the appointment of Maneesh Agarwal as the company's new Chief Financial Officer.
As CFO, Mr. Agarwal will lead Wizeline's global finance organization and financial activities, including controllership, financial planning and analysis, internal audit, and M&A. He brings over 28 years of experience, working with large and start-up companies, in the areas of financial planning, legal, strategy formulation and evaluation, M&A, joint venture management, private equity investments, and treasury and risk management.
"Maneesh's strong track record of driving results and accelerating growth, along with his experience with scaling businesses, will serve our customers and the company very well," said Bismarck Lepe, CEO and Founder, Wizeline. "With Maneesh's appointment, we have a strong management team in place to continue to execute our strategy to drive revenue growth and expand into new markets."
Mr. Argarwal joins Wizeline from Brillio, where he most recently served as Global Head of Finance and Legal, leading Brillio to significant growth in revenue, profitability and valuation. Before Briliio, he was the Head of Finance and Legal for Birlasoft, playing a central role in scaling the company globally. Prior to that, he worked at ABB and Ernst and Young.
"I'm excited to join Wizeline at a time of significant growth and opportunity for the Company," said Maneesh Agarwal, CFO, Wizeline. "I look forward to joining Wizeline's management team and leading its finance organization to execute on the company's priorities, accelerate growth and enhance value for all stakeholders."
About Wizeline
Wizeline, a global technology services provider, builds high-quality digital products and platforms that accelerate time to market. We focus on measurable outcomes, partnering with our customers to modernize core technologies, mature data-driven capabilities, and improve user experience. Our adaptive teams provide the right combination of solutions, capabilities and methodologies to deliver results, while partnering with our customers' teams to foster innovation through continuous learning. We are invested in doing well while doing good, striving to make a positive impact where we live and work. Our diverse culture of innovation, ownership and community, combined with our Academy, create an inspiring environment for talent to build long-term careers. To see how Wizeline can help you, visit wizeline.com. To join our team, visit wizeline.com/careers.
