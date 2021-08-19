SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wizeline, a global technology services provider that builds high-quality digital products and platforms, today announced it ranked No. 1752 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Inc. 5000 companies are U.S.-based privately held companies ranked based on the percentage of revenue growth from the previous three years. Microsoft, LinkedIn, Zappos, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.
"We are excited to be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing companies in America, and we attribute our growth and success to our thousands of Wizeliners and our growing roster of global customers, who trust us to deliver digital products and solutions that make a positive impact on their businesses," said Bismarck Lepe, Founder and CEO of Wizeline. "As we continue to scale the company, we are capitalizing on greater opportunities to partner with customers on ambitious projects, providing our employees with more possibilities for career development, and investing more to develop tech talent in our communities through Wizeline Academy and our partnerships with local universities."
Wizeline Academy, a community-based education program that offers free in-person and online courses on today's most valuable technical skills to aspiring IT professionals, has served as a cornerstone of the company's success. With more than 25,000 students from around the world, the program offers a high-quality supply model for the company, allowing Wizeline to retain, scale and certify talent in all locations.
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
About Wizeline
Wizeline, a global technology services provider, builds high-quality digital products and platforms that accelerate time to market. We focus on measurable outcomes, partnering with our customers to modernize core technologies, mature data-driven capabilities, and improve user experience. Our adaptive teams provide the right combination of solutions, capabilities, and methodologies to deliver results while partnering with our customers' teams to foster innovation through continuous learning. We are invested in doing well while doing good, striving to make a positive impact where we live and work. Our diverse culture of innovation, ownership, and community, combined with our Academy, create an inspiring environment for talent to build long-term careers. To see how Wizeline can help you, visit wizeline.com. To join our team, visit wizeline.com/careers.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at h ttp://http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
Media Contact
