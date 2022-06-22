The premiere community ensemble exclusively devoted to performing video game music in the D.C. area
FREDERICK, Md., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Washington Metropolitan Gamer Symphony Orchestra (WMGSO) presents "Chambers & Consoles" at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick, Maryland on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 7:00 PM. An annual summer favorite, "Chambers & Consoles" will feature popular video game music arranged and performed by WMGSO chamber groups, jazz ensemble and summer choir.
Tickets are on sale now for $20 and may be purchased online at WeinbergCenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 West Patrick Street.
WMGSO is a 120-musician strong community orchestra and choir whose mission is to share and celebrate video game music with a wide audience, primarily by putting on affordable, accessible concerts in the DC area. Game music weaves a complex melodic thread through the traditions, shared memories, values, and mythos of an entire international and intergenerational culture. WMGSO showcases this music that largely escapes recognition in professional circles. The result: classical music with a 21st-century twist, drawing non-gamers to the artistic merits of video game soundtracks and attracting new audiences to orchestral concert halls. "After years of hearing from the community, 'When is WMGSO coming to Frederick?' I finally get to reply, 'We're playing 10 minutes away from your house!'," said Amanda Cavanagh, WMGSO ensemble manager and Frederick resident. "This is the first time we've come up this way to perform and I'm excited to share with my friends and family this amazing ensemble!"
ABOUT THE WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS
The Weinberg Center for the Arts is one of the region's premier performing arts presenters, offering film, music, dance, theater, and family-focused programming. Located in the historic Tivoli movie theater in downtown Frederick Maryland, the Weinberg Center strives to ensure that the arts remain accessible and affordable to local and regional audiences alike. Weinberg Center events are made possible with major support from the City of Frederick, the Maryland State Arts Council, Plamondon Hospitality Partners, and other corporate and individual donors.
