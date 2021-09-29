LAS VEGAS, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wolfpack Publishing announced the acquisition of Rough Edges Press (REP), an independent publisher started by award-winning author James Reasoner. As Wolfpack's newest imprint, REP will focus on publishing crime, mystery and thriller novels. The acquisition also includes REP's existing catalogue of work, including several novels written by current Wolfpack authors such as Robert J. Randisi, Wayne Dundee, Steve Mertz and many others.
Mike Bray, President and CEO of Wolfpack Publishing, said, "I'm honored to bring Rough Edges Press into Wolfpack's growing family of imprints. James Reasoner is a born storyteller with a keen eye for choosing the kinds of books our audience wants to read. Rough Edges will play a key role in Wolfpack's expansion into mysteries and thrillers while also introducing its impressive backlist to a new audience."
James Reasoner, the founder of Rough Edges Press, said, "I have been impressed by the great work that Mike and his team at Wolfpack have done over the past several years. I'm grateful that Rough Edge's existing works will see new life under the Wolfpack banner, and I look forward to what the future holds."
Wolfpack will be announcing new titles to be released under the Rough Edges Press imprint in coming weeks. To learn more, please visit the website: http://www.roughedgespress.com, the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RoughEdgesPress and on Twitter: @RoughEdgesPress.
About James Reasoner
James Reasoner has been a professional writer for more than 40 years. Under his own name and dozens of pseudonyms, he's written almost 400 novels and more than 100 shorter pieces of fiction. His books have appeared on the New York Times, USA Today, and Publishers Weekly bestseller lists. He has written Westerns, mysteries, historical sagas, war novels, science fiction and fantasy, and horror fiction.
About Wolfpack Publishing
Founded in 2013, Wolfpack Publishing is an award-winning independent publishing company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company was named as one of the fastest-growing independent publishers of 2020 by Publisher's Weekly and one of Inc. Magazine's fastest-growing private companies in 2021. Wolfpack Publishing embraces the opportunities created by online bookstores and their limitless virtual bookshelves. The company is also expanding its presence in the paperback market through a distribution deal with Ingram Publisher Service.
Wolfpack Publishing imprints include CKN Christian Publishing, teen/young-adult imprint, Wise Wolf Books and Rough Edges Press.
