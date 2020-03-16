WASHINGTON, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Women's History Month, the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) is proud to highlight the Small Businesses (SMBs) Survey titled "How Social Media Tools Benefit Small Businesses" from our partners at Facebook. The survey specifically reflects on the ecomomic impact their tools have on women entrepreners' like our own members' ability to scale.
More than 70% of small businesses now use Facebook to communicate with customers down the street and across the globe and more than 50% of women-owned small businesses say that Facebook gives them better access to new customers according to the SMBs Survey. Other highlights include:
- 29 percent of women-owned SMBs agree that their business is stronger because of Facebook products and services and driving business creation.
- 83 percent of women-owned SMBs use Facebook Messenger to communicate with customers.
- 78 percent of women-owned SMBs use Instagram to communicate with customers.
"Facebook provides not only a platform to help women business owners connect with customers and scale, but it also provides valuable training programs," said Jeanette Armbrust, NAWBO National Board Chair. "NAWBO prides itself on providing programming to elevate women business owners' leadership skills and enhance their business development. We applaud Facebook for their efforts not only with this survey of small businesses and specifically women entrepreneurs but in helping to educate them through programs like Boost with Facebook and community college digital skills curriculum."
"Every day, women around the world use Facebook's family of apps to build businesses, create jobs and engage their community," said Diana Doukas, Economic Impact Lead, Facebook. "We're proud that Facebook and NAWBO continue to be places where women are lifting each other up."
To download the full report from U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center and Facebook, please click here.
To see more statistics from the NAWBO's latest Membership Survey, please click here.
About Facebook
Founded in 2004, Facebook's mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. People use the products to stay connected with friends and family, to discover what's going on in the world, and to share and express what matters to them. To learn more, please visit www.facebook.com.
About NAWBO
Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 11.6 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. To learn more, please visit www.nawbo.org.