ATLANTA, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women in Technology (WIT) today announced the Presenting Sponsor for its Women of the Year Awards Gala to be held on Saturday, October 16th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The WIT Awards Gala celebrates female visionaries of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM), groundbreakers in business and remarkable leaders who make a difference in their workplace and community.
WIT is excited to announce our 2021 Women of the Year Awards Presenting Sponsor, Cisco. "At Cisco, we're building bridges to inclusion, fairness, and equity. We believe in unleashing the power and potential of women in STEAM and are proud to sponsor Women in Technology. Our partnership with WIT is an exciting step forward in our vision to power a more inclusive future for all," said Cisco's SVP and Chief Information Officer, Jacqui Guichelaar.
"The Cisco organization is focused on developing future opportunities for women throughout all areas of STEAM, and we are incredibly excited to have them as our Presenting Sponsor for the 2021 Women of the Year Awards Gala," said Penny Collins, WIT President and CEO.
The Women of the Year Awards in STEAM Gala gathers top Georgia companies at the forefront of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) industries to recognize and announce the Women of the Year – women who demonstrate leadership and vision in business and who make a difference in our community. Additionally, a special high school girl is recognized as the Girl of The Year, a college woman with our Campus Student of the Year Award, and our Single Mother of The Year Award.
The 2021 Women of the Year Awards in STEAM Gala will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 starting with a VIP Reception from 5:00pm - 7:00pm and WIT Awards program from 7:45 - 9:00pm.
Sponsorship opportunities are available for purchase online, visit: bit.ly/WITAwardsSponsor. Available sponsorship opportunities include: Gold Sponsor: $12,000; Silver Sponsor: $8,000; Table Sponsor: $5,000 and more!
Individual Tickets, Group tickets and VIP Reception Tickets to attend the event are available for purchase online, visit: bit.ly/2021WITWOTY. Individual tickets: $400; VIP tickets: $750; Group of 10 tickets: $4,000.
For questions about event sponsorship, contact Kyle Ross at kross@mywit.org or by phone at 470-222-8413. More information can be found at: https://mywit.org/events/women-in-technology-awards/
About Women in Technology
Women In Technology (WIT) empowers girls and women to excel in Science, Technology, Engineering, The Arts, and Math (STEAM) from the classroom to the boardroom. We do this by providing female students in middle school, high school, and college with education, exposure and experience. By sharing the stories of successful professionals across the STEAM fields, we encourage all generations of girls and women to write their future. Today, WIT has over 18,000 members in Georgia, 48,000 members worldwide and our team of more than 250 volunteers deliver professional development and networking opportunities to each of our professionals and programs at no charge to more than 3,000 students. WIT is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and we are committed to making Georgia the state with the highest percentage of women in the STEAM workforce by partnering with our community to provide opportunities that champion women throughout their education and career.
About Cisco
Cisco (Nasdaq: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more at https://newsroom.cisco.com/ and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.
Media Contact
Penny Collins, Women In Technology, 470-264-1782, pbolton@mywit.org
SOURCE Women In Technology