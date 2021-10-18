ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women in Technology (WIT) announced the winners of its' 2021 Women of the Year Awards in STEAM at their Gala held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, October 16th.

WIT Awards celebrates women in STEAM who live in the state of Georgia for their accomplishments as leaders in business, visionaries, and women who make a difference in their communities. Additionally, a special high school girl is recognized as the Girl of The Year, a college woman with our Campus Student of the Year Award, and a single mom with our Single Mother of The Year Award.

One winner from each of the following categories was selected and announced at this event:

Woman of the Year in Science Winner:

Lakshmi Kalluri

Senior Product Management Director, Anthem, Inc.

Woman of the Year in Technology Winner:

Sukai Crook

Chief of Staff & Senior Director of Digital, WestRock

Woman of the Year in Engineering Winner:

Anuradha Verma

Senior Director Product Development, ADP

Woman of the Year Arts Winner:

LaRonda Sutton

Founder, Entertainment.gov

Woman of the Year Mathematics Winner:

Dr. Valerie Camille Jones Ford

Director of Curriculum and Instruction, Dep. Chair, The Ron Clark Academy

Woman of the Year STEAM Education Winner:

Angelita Howard

Assistant Dean of Online Education and Expanded Programs, Morehouse School of Medicine

Woman to Watch Winner:

Angela Chambliss

Information Technology Project Manager, Center for Disease Control and Prevention

Build Her Up Winner:

Bryson Koehler

Chief Technology Officer, Equifax

Single Mother of the Year Winner:

Andrianna Hamwright

Software Engineer, Macy's Technology

Girl of the Year Winner:

E'LissaAnn Jones

Northview High School

Campus Student of the Year Winner:

Tram Nguyen

Georgia State University

WIT Volunteer of the Year Winner:

Keerti Gupta

Market Vice President, Pyramid Consulting

WIT announced a new scholarship this year for the Single Mother of the Year, sponsored by RNDC and Verizon Wireless. Andrianna Hamwright will receive a $10,000 scholarship.

The Girl of the Year, E'LissaAnn Jones, will be receiving a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by State Farm.

The Campus Student of the Year, Tram Nguyen, will be receiving a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by Pyramid Consulting.

About Women In Technology (WIT)

Women in Technology (WIT) empowers and educates women and girls about opportunities in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) from the classroom to the boardroom. We do this by providing our community with education, exposure and experience. By sharing the stories of successful professionals across the STEAM fields, we encourage all generations of girls and women to write their future.

Today, WIT has over 18,000 members in Georgia, 48,000 members worldwide and our team of more than 250 volunteers deliver professional development and networking opportunities to each of our professionals and programs at no charge to more than 3,000 students. WIT is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and we are committed to making Georgia the state with the highest percentage of women in the STEAM workforce by partnering with our community to provide opportunities that champion women throughout their education and career.

