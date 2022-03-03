BOSTON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women in the Enterprise of Science & Technology (WEST), a leading not-for-profit organization that focuses on developing future women leaders in the STEM fields, is pleased to announce that it has planned a 3-part special series, The Art-in-Science program, to celebrate Women's History Month, Broadway, and women in science.
These exciting hour-long presentations are scheduled to take place on March 7, 10 and April 7 and will feature discussions and musical performances by theater directors, Broadway actors, and playwrights. The artists will discuss their personal journey as female-identifying leaders and will explore how they overcame artistic and career development challenges and the parallels between scientific and artistic innovation as well as sharing insights on resilience and managing setbacks.
Twenty-five percent of the proceeds will go to the Latino STEM Alliance and twenty-five percent will go to the Black Theatre United.
"We are very excited to host these creative programs to celebrate diversity, equity, and inclusion in celebration of Women's History Month in March 2022. The goal of this unique program series is to inspire the WEST community to see their personal challenges with a new shared lens and consider how to support, heal, and provide hope by elevating each other," said Meena Subramanyam, Immediate Past President of the WEST Board.
WEST currently has over 1,100 members and enjoys strong support from corporate sponsors in the Boston area including Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, bluebird bio, Ipsen, Sanofi, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals.
"Not only will the content be compelling and engaging, but will include entertaining performances from Broadway stars from Company, Come From Away, Wicked and more! It will be science and art blended together with Broadway flash!," said Kurt Domoney, Events Producer at Creatively Curated Productions.
About WEST:
WEST (Women in the Enterprise of Science and Technology) is a learning community that provides women in the enterprise of science and technology with the inspiration, knowledge, and connections to reach their full potential. Our diverse membership represents industries ranging from technology and biotech to cleantech and environmental sciences. WEST is a community and forum for early, mid-career, executive and entrepreneurial women in science and technology careers. WEST members are committed to developing themselves as leaders through education, mentorship, networking, and information sharing. WEST encourages women to cultivate entrepreneurial thinking and creative risk-taking. http://www.westorg.org
