PLOVER, Wis., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Redefining the Road magazine, the official magazine of the Women In Trucking Association (WIT), announced today the recipients of the 2021 "Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation." According to Ellen Voie, president and CEO of WIT, the magazine created the award in 2018 to support an element of WIT's mission: to promote the accomplishments of companies that are focused on the employment of women in the trucking industry.

"As women rise through the ranks in the transportation industry, we are excited to feature the companies that make the extra effort to attract and retain a more gender-diverse workforce," said Voie. "We applaud their efforts and this distinction is our way of giving them the recognition they deserve."

There are a number of characteristics that distinguish companies recognized on this list, according to Brian Everett, publisher of Redefining the Road. These characteristics include corporate cultures that foster gender diversity; competitive compensation and benefits; flexible hours and work requirements; professional development opportunities; and career advancement opportunities.

"Identifying the companies on this list involves a two-step process," said Everett. "First, nominations of the companies are received and carefully reviewed to ensure they qualify by meeting a minimum threshold of qualifications. Then the final ballot of companies is voted on by individuals in the industry. This is the fourth year of this prestigious recognition program and it garnered more than 14,000 votes to identify the final companies named to the list."

The list is comprised of a diverse range of business sectors in the commercial freight transportation marketplace, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, and original equipment manufacturers. These companies will be recognized at the upcoming WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo Nov. 7-9 in Dallas. Penske Transportation Solutions is the sponsor of this year's program.

Companies named to the 2021 "Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation" list are:

ADM Trucking

AFS Logistics

AGT Global Logistics

Amazon

American Central Transport

Aria Logistics

Artur Express

Averitt Express

Bay & Bay Transportation

BCB Transport

Beacon Building Products

Bennett Family of Companies

BlueGrace Logistics

Boyle Transportation

BR Williams Trucking

Brenny Transportation

Cal-Ark International

Cardinal Logistics Management

Carter Express

Centerline Drivers

Certified Express

CFI

Clean Harbors

Convoy

Covenant

Crowley

Daimler Trucks North America

Day & Ross

Detroit Diesel Remanufacturing

DHL Supply Chain

Dot Transportation

Dupré Logistics

Dynacraft, a PACCAR Company

Echo Global Logistics

Estes Express Lines

FedEx Freight

Fifth Wheel Freight

Forward Air

Frito Lay

Garner Trucking

Grammer Logistics

Guttman Energy

Highway Transport Logistics

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Jack Cooper Transport

Jetco Delivery

John Christner Trucking

JR Kays Trucking

JX Enterprises

Karl's Transport

Kenco

Kenworth of Louisiana

Kenworth Truck Company

Landstar Transportation Logistics

Matheson Trucking

McLeod Software

Michelin North America

Navajo Express

New West Truck Centres

NFI Industries

Odyssey Logistics & Technology

Old Dominion Freight Line

Omnitracs

PACCAR

PACCAR Parts

PACCAR Australia

PACCAR Engine

Paper Transport

Penske Transportation Solutions

Peterbilt Motors Company

PGT Trucking

Prime Inc.

Ralph Moyle

ReedTMS Logistics

Rihm Family Companies

Riverside Transport

Roehl Transport

Ryder

Schneider

Smith Transport

Southeastern Freight Lines

Star Fleet Trucking

Stericycle

The Dart Network

Tri-National

Trimac Transportation

Trimble

Trinity Logistics

Tru-Pak Moving Systems

Truckstop.com

TruNorth Global

U.S. Xpress Enterprises

UPS

Veriha Trucking

Volvo Group North America

Walmart

Werner Enterprises

XPO Logistics

Yellow

Zonar

About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Amazon, Arrow Truck Sales, Daimler Trucks North America, Expediter Services, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, Walmart, and Waste Management. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information, visit http://www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.

Media Contact

Brynn Everett, Women In Trucking Association, 952-442-8850, brynn@womenintrucking.org

