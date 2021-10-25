PLOVER, Wis., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Redefining the Road magazine, the official magazine of the Women In Trucking Association (WIT), announced today the recipients of the 2021 "Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation." According to Ellen Voie, president and CEO of WIT, the magazine created the award in 2018 to support an element of WIT's mission: to promote the accomplishments of companies that are focused on the employment of women in the trucking industry.
"As women rise through the ranks in the transportation industry, we are excited to feature the companies that make the extra effort to attract and retain a more gender-diverse workforce," said Voie. "We applaud their efforts and this distinction is our way of giving them the recognition they deserve."
There are a number of characteristics that distinguish companies recognized on this list, according to Brian Everett, publisher of Redefining the Road. These characteristics include corporate cultures that foster gender diversity; competitive compensation and benefits; flexible hours and work requirements; professional development opportunities; and career advancement opportunities.
"Identifying the companies on this list involves a two-step process," said Everett. "First, nominations of the companies are received and carefully reviewed to ensure they qualify by meeting a minimum threshold of qualifications. Then the final ballot of companies is voted on by individuals in the industry. This is the fourth year of this prestigious recognition program and it garnered more than 14,000 votes to identify the final companies named to the list."
The list is comprised of a diverse range of business sectors in the commercial freight transportation marketplace, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, and original equipment manufacturers. These companies will be recognized at the upcoming WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo Nov. 7-9 in Dallas. Penske Transportation Solutions is the sponsor of this year's program.
Companies named to the 2021 "Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation" list are:
ADM Trucking
AFS Logistics
AGT Global Logistics
Amazon
American Central Transport
Aria Logistics
Artur Express
Averitt Express
Bay & Bay Transportation
BCB Transport
Beacon Building Products
Bennett Family of Companies
BlueGrace Logistics
Boyle Transportation
BR Williams Trucking
Brenny Transportation
Cal-Ark International
Cardinal Logistics Management
Carter Express
Centerline Drivers
Certified Express
CFI
Clean Harbors
Convoy
Covenant
Crowley
Daimler Trucks North America
Day & Ross
Detroit Diesel Remanufacturing
DHL Supply Chain
Dot Transportation
Dupré Logistics
Dynacraft, a PACCAR Company
Echo Global Logistics
Estes Express Lines
FedEx Freight
Fifth Wheel Freight
Forward Air
Frito Lay
Garner Trucking
Grammer Logistics
Guttman Energy
Highway Transport Logistics
J.B. Hunt Transport Services
Jack Cooper Transport
Jetco Delivery
John Christner Trucking
JR Kays Trucking
JX Enterprises
Karl's Transport
Kenco
Kenworth of Louisiana
Kenworth Truck Company
Landstar Transportation Logistics
Matheson Trucking
McLeod Software
Michelin North America
Navajo Express
New West Truck Centres
NFI Industries
Odyssey Logistics & Technology
Old Dominion Freight Line
Omnitracs
PACCAR
PACCAR Parts
PACCAR Australia
PACCAR Engine
Paper Transport
Penske Transportation Solutions
Peterbilt Motors Company
PGT Trucking
Prime Inc.
Ralph Moyle
ReedTMS Logistics
Rihm Family Companies
Riverside Transport
Roehl Transport
Ryder
Schneider
Smith Transport
Southeastern Freight Lines
Star Fleet Trucking
Stericycle
The Dart Network
Tri-National
Trimac Transportation
Trimble
Trinity Logistics
Tru-Pak Moving Systems
TruNorth Global
U.S. Xpress Enterprises
UPS
Veriha Trucking
Volvo Group North America
Walmart
Werner Enterprises
XPO Logistics
Yellow
Zonar
About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.
Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Amazon, Arrow Truck Sales, Daimler Trucks North America, Expediter Services, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, Walmart, and Waste Management. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information, visit http://www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.
Media Contact
Brynn Everett, Women In Trucking Association, 952-442-8850, brynn@womenintrucking.org
SOURCE Women In Trucking Association