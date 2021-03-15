AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to a report by The World Bank, women make up less than 40% of the total global workforce. Of course, this number differs when you zoom in to specific countries or regions.
While the rate has improved over the years, it's still less than men and women tend to be employed in lower paying jobs.
What About the Women in Tech Workforce?
- Only 17% of Tech specialists are women.
- Only 34% of STEM graduates are women.
- Women in the Tech sector earn 19% less than men.
- In the Atomico report on gender composition by job title for Executive-level positions, the study found just 1 female Chief Technology Officer out of a sample of 175.
- 93% of the capital invested in tech companies went to all-male founding teams.
VirtMe Technology was built with women inclusion from its idea phase, with Ly Averette named as a Co-Founder.
Christopher Thomas, Founder and Chairman of VirtMe Technology states, "Today's tech business has a responsibility to make a change in the under representation of women in the tech sector. We could initially blame it on unawareness; but now there are too many reports that support the fact of the lack of women (and blacks) on a global scale within the technology industry… we have to stay conscious and intentional to improve it."
From VirtMe Technology's Co-Founder, to Legal Counsel and Intellectual Property Attorney … all are women. The company is committed to ensuring that women will continue to be a major part of its structure for the life of the business.
About VirtMe Technology
VirtMe was created for individuals and businesses that can't be stopped. We understand the time, creativity, effort and resources that go into planning and executing a stellar event. One of the biggest factors is securing the right venue. The balance is delicate and at any moment, one misaligned piece has the potential to derail the entire event. Well, no more. With VirtMe, regardless of the outside elements, the show goes on.
By leveraging cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, we help provide the right infrastructure to empower meeting and event planners (including event operations, training, conferences, and other varied aspects of meetings and events) to create and manage amazing curated, personal experiences that can influence and grow businesses, relationships and communities. We were created for organizations and individuals who value the right combination of high-tech and high-touch, and, through our proprietary platform for large event portfolios; we provide the magic that can make that a virtual reality. With VirtMe, it's more than an event…it's an experience.
For more information about VirtMe Technology, visit http://www.VirtMe.tech.
