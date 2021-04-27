DETROIT, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology of southeastern Michigan aims to ensure that patients are updated with new policies and information pertinent to patient care by installing new digital information stations in each office.
Dr. Jonathan Zaidan, MD, FACOG, President of Women's Excellence understands that healthcare can be complicated and confusing. "Our goal is to continually improve the ways in which we communicate and provide information to our patients. As a medical office, processes regarding insurances, copays, and even COVID-19 protocols can change frequently. One way to ensure that our patients are aware of the most updated information in our practice was to install new digital information stations at each of our front desks that display all news and updates within Women's Excellence that could affect our patients," says Zaidan. "This is another great step towards making the healthcare process easier for the women in our community!".
To schedule an appointment at Women's Excellence, visit http://www.WomensExcellence.com. Online Patient Support Specialists are available Monday through Friday from 8am-5pm to assist new, current, and prospective patients. The chat is located at the bottom right corner of your computer or mobile device screen at http://www.WomensExcellence.com. During offline hours, all chats sent will be messaged directly to a Women's Excellence team member. Offline messages will receive a response within 24 hours. Messages received during the weekend will be answered the next business week. Appointments can also be made at (248) 693-0543.
About Women's Excellence
Women's Excellence is the most comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic office in Michigan. Additionally, they specialize in menopause, weight control, bladder control, endometriosis, robotic surgery, oncology, and midwifery services. Women's Excellence is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation with cutting edge technologies utilizing robotic surgery and minimally invasive surgical options when possible. The knowledgeable, compassionate physicians and healthcare providers of Women's Excellence focus on patient-centered processes to deliver the highest quality of care. They are affiliated with most insurances. They offer seamless medical record access via a state-of-the-art patient portal and use the latest technology for record keeping and sharing, making the patient experience easier and more efficient. Women's Excellence is taking new patients and is conveniently located throughout southeastern Michigan in Birmingham, Clarkston, Lake Orion, Lapeer, Rochester, Royal Oak, and West Bloomfield. Women's Excellence is also a proud partner of Detroit's longstanding radio network, WJR 760AM, providing expert women's health news and information. For more information, visit http://www.WomensExcellence.com.
Media Contact
Jessica Russette, Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology, 2487315442, jrussette@womensexcellence.com
SOURCE Women's Excellence