DETROIT, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women's Excellence announced that it has teamed up with two Detroit radio stations to provide important women's health information to listeners.
Through this collaboration, Women's Excellence will host "The Healthy Truth" segment on 96.3 WDVD every Monday to bring listeners answers to specific women's health questions. In addition, Women's Excellence hosts "The Healthy Woman Show" on WJR 760AM radio for the fourth straight year.
"We couldn't be more excited to partner with these two entities to provide the women in our community with information regarding their health," said Dr. Jonathan Zaidan, MD, FACOG, President of Women's Excellence. "We cover women's health topics that are listeners want to know about, which could be things that they are too embarrassed to talk about with their doctor or topics that just aren't talked about enough with women. These endeavors showcase our commitment to providing women with credible health information to improve their quality of life and keep them healthy!"
Tune in to 96.3 WDVD each Monday to listen to the newest segment of "The Healthy Truth" or visit the Women's Excellence facebook page and watch Dr. Jonathan Zaidan and Lauren Crocker discuss the new weeks topic.
To listen to podcast episodes of "The Healthy Woman Show" visit https://www.womensexcellence.com/podcast/.
About Women's Excellence
Women's Excellence is the most comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic office in Michigan. Additionally, they specialize in menopause, weight control, bladder control, endometriosis, robotic surgery, oncology, and midwifery services. Women's Excellence is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation with cutting edge technologies utilizing robotic surgery and minimally invasive surgical options when possible. The knowledgeable, compassionate physicians and healthcare providers of Women's Excellence focus on patient-centered processes to deliver the highest quality of care. They are affiliated with most insurances. They offer seamless medical record access via a state-of-the-art patient portal and use the latest technology for record keeping and sharing, making the patient experience easier and more efficient. Women's Excellence is a proud partner of WDVD 96.3 Detroit and WJR 760AM radio, serving as the team of women's health experts for both stations. Women's Excellence is currently accepting new patients and is conveniently located throughout southeastern Michigan in Birmingham, Clarkston, Lake Orion, Lapeer, Royal Oak, and West Bloomfield. For more information, visit http://www.WomensExcellence.com.
