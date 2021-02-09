FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women's Giving Circle of Frederick County will begin accepting grant applications for its 2021 grant cycle beginning February 15, 2021 through March 15, 2021, and up to $250,000 will be provided from The Women's Giving Circle of Frederick County Fund. The fund is one of more than 740 component funds of The Community Foundation of Frederick County.
The Women's Giving Circle grants are presented to area nonprofits that offer programs and/or services that promote self-sufficiency for women and their dependents who reside in Frederick County. The Women's Giving Circle's 2021 funding priorities will focus on emergency services or growth. Emergency services are defined as projects that provide food, shelter, medical care, and/or safety. Growth is defined as projects that provide education, transportation, childcare, personal improvement, recovery, and self-sufficiency. All applications must focus on women first, followed by those who depend upon them.
The online application can be accessed at http://www.frederickwgc.org/grants. No paper applications will be accepted. The application closes on March 15, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. eastern standard time. Organizations may submit applications for up to four projects, with each proposal not to exceed $10,000. The maximum total that will be granted to any one organization is $20,000.
All organizations are encouraged to read the documents available on the Women's Giving Circle's grants program overview page before starting the application, which can be accessed at the same web address listed above. Applicants will receive email notification regarding the status of their application by June 1, 2021. Grant monies must be used between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.
The Women's Giving Circle was formed in 2006 and brings people together who share similar philanthropic goals to benefit women's needs. In 2020, grants totaling $220,000 were presented to 22 organizations, and since 2006, grants presented total more than $1.8 million.
Many Frederick County civic groups partner with the Community Foundation to create funds that benefit the community and carry out their missions. For more information, visit http://www.FrederickCountyGives.org.
