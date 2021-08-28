HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women could reach their full potential when all media depicts girls and women as complex and ever-evolving human beings. In addition to honoring two illustrious musical artists this, The Women's Image Awards also present 18 film and television competitive categories. To advance the value of women and girls, since its 1993 founding Women's Image Network, (WIN), has produced The Women's Image Awards to celebrate artists whose work depicts dimensional female media images.

Now in its 23rd year, The Women's Image Awards film and television nominees are:

OUTSTANDING Documentary Film

Time

Mary J. Blige's My Life

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult

Confronting A Serial Killer "Getting Away With Murders"

144

OUTSTANDING Made For Television Movie / Limited Series

Genius: Aretha

Mrs. America

A Teacher

The Girlfriend Experience

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

OUTSTANDING Actress Made For Television Movie / Limited Series

Danielle Brooks Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Cate Blanchett Mrs. America "Phyllis"

Rachel Brosnahan I'm Your Woman

Cynthia Erivo Genius: Aretha

Julia Goldani Telles The Girlfriend Experience "Mirrors"

Jessie Buckley Fargo "The Land of Taking and Killing"

OUTSTANDING Drama Series

Pose "Butterfly / Cocoon"

The Wilds "Day One"

The Spanish Princess "Peace"

Good Trouble "She's Back"

Power Book II: Ghost "The Stranger"

OUTSTANDING Actress Drama Series

Brandee Evans P-Valley "Belly"

Rebecca Breeds Clarice "The Silence is Over"

Chiara Aurelia Cruel Summer "Happy Birthday, Jeanette Turner"

Sonequa Martin-Green Star Trek: Discovery

Jennifer Beals The L Word: Generation Q "Lapse in Judgment"

OUTSTANDING Comedy Series

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

The Bold Type

Run the World

Home Economics

Blindspotting

OUTSTANDING Actress Comedy Series

Sasheer Zamata Home Economics "Pilot"

Bresha Webb Run the World "Phenomenal Women"

Jane Levy Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist "Zoey's Extraordinary Double Date"

Jasmine Cephas Jones Blindspotting "Pilot"

Meghann Fahy The Bold Type "Lost"

OUTSTANDING Reality Series

Impact with Gal Gadot "Ice Breakers"

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet "Don't Be Mean, Wolverine"

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller "Guns"

Crikey! It's a Baby

OUTSTANDING Actress Reality Series

Dr. Michelle Oakley Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet "Don't Be Mean, Wolverine"

Bindi Irwin Crikey It's A Baby

Dr. Sandra Lee Dr. Pimple Popper "Season's Squeezings"

OUTSTANDING Show Produced by a Woman

Dahvi Waller, Stacey Sher, Cate Blanchett, Anna Boden, Coco Francini Mrs. America

Yvette Lee Bowser Run the World "Phenomenal Women"

Courtney A. Kemp Power Book II: Ghost "The Stranger"

Katori Hall P-Valley "Murda Night"

Suzan-Lori Parks Genius: Aretha

OUTSTANDING Film Produced by a Woman

Jessica Chastain, Kelly Carmichael, Rachel Shane, Gigi Pritzker The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Cecilia Peck, Inbal B. Lessner, India Oxenberg Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult

OUTSTANDING Film OR Show Written by a Woman

Anja Marquardt The Girlfriend Experience "Integration"

Sharon Hoffman Mrs. America "Jill"

Samantha McIntyre Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist "Zoey's Extraordinary Mystery"

Leigh Davenport Run the World "Phenomenal Women"

Courtney A. Kemp Power Book II: Ghost "The Stranger"

OUTSTANDING Film Directed by a Woman

Regina King One Night In Miami

Julia Hart I'm Your Woman

Freida Lee Mock Ruth: Justice Ginsburg In Her Own Words

Cecilia Peck Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult

Elizabeth Rohm Girl in the Basement

OUTSTANDING Show Directed by a Woman

Janicza Bravo Mrs. America "Houston"

Rebecca Gatward The Spanish Princess "Peace"

Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre Mrs. America "Phyllis & Fred & Brenda & Marc"

Mandy Moore Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist "Zoey's Extraordinary Double Date"

Anja Marquardt The Girlfriend Experience "Integration"

OUTSTANDING Animated Program

Santiago of the Seas "The Legend of Capitán Calavera"

It's Pony "Cat Alley/ Saving Horse"

OUTSTANDING Actress Animated Program

Alyssa Cheatham Santiago of the Seas "Princess and the Pirate Puppy / Caracol Cove"

Tawny Newsome Star Trek: Lower Decks

Jessica DiCicco It's Pony "Cat Alley / Saving Horse"

Dawnn Lewis Star Trek: Lower Decks

OUTSTANDING Feature Film

Black Widow

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

The Dig

Respect

OUTSTANDING Actress Feature Film

Jennifer Hudson Respect

Carey Mulligan The Dig

Scarlett Johansson Black Widow

Jessica Chastain The Eyes of Tammy Faye

WHAT: The Women's Image Awards 23

WHERE: Los Angeles, California

WHEN: Thursday October 14, 2021

SHOW THEME: Standing On Her Shoulders Employs Appreciation to Advance Gender Parity The Women's Image Awards show connects participants to our audiences and creates a lasting community in a two-hour window. To promote appreciation our 'Standing On Her Shoulders' theme provides honorees, nominees, performers and presenters an opportunity to pay homage to one of their most influential female predecessors.

The Women's Image Awards, are a production of Women's Image Network, WIN, and celebrate outstanding film and television that also promotes the value of women and girls. Since 1993, The Women's Image Awards have celebrated both female and male directors, writers, producers and artists who compete in its fourteen categories. Founder and filmmaker Phyllis Stuart says: "The Women's Image Awards employ appreciation to advance gender parity."

WIN will also soon announces its esteemed honorees. Previous WIN Awards honorees include: Lauren Bacall (Living Legend), Elizabeth Taylor (Living Legend), Suzanne Roberts (Living Legend), Laura Ziskin (Woman of the Year), Senator Barbara Boxer (Living Legend), Barbara Hall (Woman of the Year), Abigail Disney, (Woman of the Year), Ambassador Swanee Hunt, (Woman of the Year), Debbie Allen (Career Achievement) and Cloris Leachman, (Living Legend), among others.

Media Contact

Joy Tuttle, Light Productions, +1 (310) 873-8756, info1@thewinawards.com

