HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women could reach their full potential when all media depicts girls and women as complex and ever-evolving human beings. In addition to honoring two illustrious musical artists this, The Women's Image Awards also present 18 film and television competitive categories. To advance the value of women and girls, since its 1993 founding Women's Image Network, (WIN), has produced The Women's Image Awards to celebrate artists whose work depicts dimensional female media images.
Now in its 23rd year, The Women's Image Awards film and television nominees are:
OUTSTANDING Documentary Film
Time
Mary J. Blige's My Life
Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult
Confronting A Serial Killer "Getting Away With Murders"
144
OUTSTANDING Made For Television Movie / Limited Series
Genius: Aretha
Mrs. America
A Teacher
The Girlfriend Experience
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
OUTSTANDING Actress Made For Television Movie / Limited Series
Danielle Brooks Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Cate Blanchett Mrs. America "Phyllis"
Rachel Brosnahan I'm Your Woman
Cynthia Erivo Genius: Aretha
Julia Goldani Telles The Girlfriend Experience "Mirrors"
Jessie Buckley Fargo "The Land of Taking and Killing"
OUTSTANDING Drama Series
Pose "Butterfly / Cocoon"
The Wilds "Day One"
The Spanish Princess "Peace"
Good Trouble "She's Back"
Power Book II: Ghost "The Stranger"
OUTSTANDING Actress Drama Series
Brandee Evans P-Valley "Belly"
Rebecca Breeds Clarice "The Silence is Over"
Chiara Aurelia Cruel Summer "Happy Birthday, Jeanette Turner"
Sonequa Martin-Green Star Trek: Discovery
Jennifer Beals The L Word: Generation Q "Lapse in Judgment"
OUTSTANDING Comedy Series
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
The Bold Type
Run the World
Home Economics
Blindspotting
OUTSTANDING Actress Comedy Series
Sasheer Zamata Home Economics "Pilot"
Bresha Webb Run the World "Phenomenal Women"
Jane Levy Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist "Zoey's Extraordinary Double Date"
Jasmine Cephas Jones Blindspotting "Pilot"
Meghann Fahy The Bold Type "Lost"
OUTSTANDING Reality Series
Impact with Gal Gadot "Ice Breakers"
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet "Don't Be Mean, Wolverine"
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller "Guns"
Crikey! It's a Baby
OUTSTANDING Actress Reality Series
Dr. Michelle Oakley Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet "Don't Be Mean, Wolverine"
Bindi Irwin Crikey It's A Baby
Dr. Sandra Lee Dr. Pimple Popper "Season's Squeezings"
OUTSTANDING Show Produced by a Woman
Dahvi Waller, Stacey Sher, Cate Blanchett, Anna Boden, Coco Francini Mrs. America
Yvette Lee Bowser Run the World "Phenomenal Women"
Courtney A. Kemp Power Book II: Ghost "The Stranger"
Katori Hall P-Valley "Murda Night"
Suzan-Lori Parks Genius: Aretha
OUTSTANDING Film Produced by a Woman
Jessica Chastain, Kelly Carmichael, Rachel Shane, Gigi Pritzker The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Cecilia Peck, Inbal B. Lessner, India Oxenberg Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult
OUTSTANDING Film OR Show Written by a Woman
Anja Marquardt The Girlfriend Experience "Integration"
Sharon Hoffman Mrs. America "Jill"
Samantha McIntyre Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist "Zoey's Extraordinary Mystery"
Leigh Davenport Run the World "Phenomenal Women"
Courtney A. Kemp Power Book II: Ghost "The Stranger"
OUTSTANDING Film Directed by a Woman
Regina King One Night In Miami
Julia Hart I'm Your Woman
Freida Lee Mock Ruth: Justice Ginsburg In Her Own Words
Cecilia Peck Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult
Elizabeth Rohm Girl in the Basement
OUTSTANDING Show Directed by a Woman
Janicza Bravo Mrs. America "Houston"
Rebecca Gatward The Spanish Princess "Peace"
Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre Mrs. America "Phyllis & Fred & Brenda & Marc"
Mandy Moore Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist "Zoey's Extraordinary Double Date"
Anja Marquardt The Girlfriend Experience "Integration"
OUTSTANDING Animated Program
Santiago of the Seas "The Legend of Capitán Calavera"
It's Pony "Cat Alley/ Saving Horse"
OUTSTANDING Actress Animated Program
Alyssa Cheatham Santiago of the Seas "Princess and the Pirate Puppy / Caracol Cove"
Tawny Newsome Star Trek: Lower Decks
Jessica DiCicco It's Pony "Cat Alley / Saving Horse"
Dawnn Lewis Star Trek: Lower Decks
OUTSTANDING Feature Film
Black Widow
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
The Dig
Respect
OUTSTANDING Actress Feature Film
Jennifer Hudson Respect
Carey Mulligan The Dig
Scarlett Johansson Black Widow
Jessica Chastain The Eyes of Tammy Faye
WHAT: The Women's Image Awards 23
WHERE: Los Angeles, California
WHEN: Thursday October 14, 2021
SHOW THEME: Standing On Her Shoulders Employs Appreciation to Advance Gender Parity The Women's Image Awards show connects participants to our audiences and creates a lasting community in a two-hour window. To promote appreciation our 'Standing On Her Shoulders' theme provides honorees, nominees, performers and presenters an opportunity to pay homage to one of their most influential female predecessors.
The Women's Image Awards, are a production of Women's Image Network, WIN, and celebrate outstanding film and television that also promotes the value of women and girls. Since 1993, The Women's Image Awards have celebrated both female and male directors, writers, producers and artists who compete in its fourteen categories. Founder and filmmaker Phyllis Stuart says: "The Women's Image Awards employ appreciation to advance gender parity."
WIN will also soon announces its esteemed honorees. Previous WIN Awards honorees include: Lauren Bacall (Living Legend), Elizabeth Taylor (Living Legend), Suzanne Roberts (Living Legend), Laura Ziskin (Woman of the Year), Senator Barbara Boxer (Living Legend), Barbara Hall (Woman of the Year), Abigail Disney, (Woman of the Year), Ambassador Swanee Hunt, (Woman of the Year), Debbie Allen (Career Achievement) and Cloris Leachman, (Living Legend), among others.
Media Contact
