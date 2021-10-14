PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wondergrade, the app that helps children handle their emotions, partners with the Children's Cancer Association to give all family members a free lifetime subscription. The activities-based app provides self-regulation tools and mindful exercises for kids three to eight years old, helping them regulate big feelings, build resilience, practice empathy and find their calm.
"We feel that the struggle doesn't end when the young patient leaves the hospital, so we want to extend this offer to "graduated" families," said Wondergrade Co-Founder Kristi Coppa. "With access to the app for life, children that have finished treatment may still have side effects of being poked and prodded and need help comprehending what they're going through. For siblings, they may struggle with loneliness, isolation and confusion and younger siblings may not understand why the cancer patient gets so much attention. This is where the app comes in and helps families cope as a whole."
Wondergrade is backed by extensive scientific research and development. Kristi, a former nurse, and her husband, John, designed the user-friendly app with a cheerful mascot, Yog. Young kids are exposed to tools, skills and an environment that encourages them to grow and flourish in their emotional health. Yog helps kids put on their superhero caps and manage worries and cope with sadness and isolation.
The app features animated and playful calm-down tools; easy-to-follow mindful movement videos; short meditations for calming worries, building resilience and sleep; animated imaginative deep breathing exercises; and affirmations for positive self-talk and growth mindset.
Caregivers find the app an essential addition to their child's emotional skills toolkit. Neurodiverse children with anxiety have found the app soothing and engaging.
"The paid app subscriptions helped fund projects like this so we can continue to offer these tools free to families struggling with childhood illnesses and their siblings," said Kristi.
The app is available on the App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit https://www.wondergrade.com.
About Wondergrade:
Wondergrade is the app that helps empower kids with calm-down and regulation skills so they are equipped to handle life's tricky moments, creating more compassionate and resilient future generations.
Disclaimer:
Wondergrade aims to support parents and kids navigating big emotions and provides tools to assist you in teaching your child new skills. While our activities are research-backed, we are not mental health professionals and cannot offer individualized recommendations or referrals. We cannot promise behavioral outcomes of any kind. If you ever feel you or your child needs added mental health support, we highly encourage you to contact your pediatrician for professional, individual advice and next steps.
