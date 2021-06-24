ST. LOUIS, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Each year St. Louis Magazine recognizes local area businesses that have gone above and beyond to receive the prestigious A-List Award. This year, stand-out business in the cleaning and restoration industry, Woodard is proud to receive the A-List Award. Recognized for utilizing the latest cleaning techniques for residences and commercial businesses, the A-List 2021 Award is well-deserved for the entire team at Woodard.
Woodard Chief Revenue Officer, Dave Christoff, discussed what this award means to him and the entire team, "Every day our team at Woodard strives to offer the best service and care for our customers. This dedication to the highest quality service with a focus on the customer has distinguished us from our competitors. To receive the A-List 2021 Award further solidifies our team's ongoing dedication to our customers and the community that we serve."
Woodard offers a variety of cleaning and restoration services for residences and commercial businesses in the Midwest. The company's services have extended as far as Massachusetts, New York, and Alabama, with teams on call 24/7 to respond to an emergency. This dedication to their business has made Woodard a true stand-out in the industry, as recognized by St. Louis Magazine.
The company looks forward to continuing to provide top-notch services to their customers for many years to come.
Woodard Cleaning and Restoration was founded in 1946 by the Woodard family. The business continues to be family owned and operated, providing cleaning and restoration services to customers. Woodard Cleaning & Restoration can be contacted at 9308 Manchester Road, St. Louis, MO Tel: 314-961-9102; Web: http://www.woodard247.com
Media Contact
Michelle Archer, Woodard Cleaning & Restoration, 3149619102, marcher@woodard247.com
SOURCE Woodard Cleaning & Restoration