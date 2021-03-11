PARKERSBURG, W.Va., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enter the "Woodcraft Magazine" 100th Issue Giveaway Sweepstakes for a chance to win one of three tool prize packages. Entries will be accepted through May 31, 2021, and winners will be selected in a random drawing on or before June 15.
"To mark this important milestone, several well-known toolmakers are joining with 'Woodcraft Magazine' to provide three very handsome tool packages as prizes," Woodcraft President and CEO Jack Bigger said. "The Sweepstakes will give magazine subscribers and other woodworkers and DIYers a chance to win tools to make their shop experiences more enjoyable."
Prize sponsors include: Arbortech, Armor Tool, Bosch, Easy Wood Tools, Kutzall, Oneida Air Systems, Powermatic, Rikon, SawStop and WoodRiver. The Grand Prize Total Shop Package has a retail value of $7,800. The Second Prize Rikon Turning Package is valued at $1,560, and the Third Prize DIYer Package is a $1,200 value.
For a complete list of tools in each prize package, sweepstakes rules and to enter the contest, visit woodcraftmagazine.com and click on the Giveaway banner. Mail-in entries will also be accepted. Use a 3 x 5 card to print your name, complete address with zip code, home phone number with area code, and an email address if available. Mail in a first class stamped envelope to: Woodcraft Magazine 100th Issue Giveaway, c/o Woodcraft Magazine, PO Box 7020, Parkersburg, WV 26102.
Celebrating a Milestone
Although the Giveaway is the centerpiece of the "Woodcraft Magazine" celebration of 100 issues published over the past 16 years, it is only part of the overall event. "Six Best Boxes from the Past 100 Issues" is bundled with the 100th Issue as a bonus. Also coming this spring, according to Chief Editor Chad McClung, is a "Woodcraft Magazine" USB thumb drive with all 100 issues in one convenient, searchable location.
Issue 100 itself is part of the event. Special content includes the staff's selection of the top 10 game-changing tools in the last few decades, 53 simple shop tips that are second nature to the pros, a trio of occasional tables made with CNC joinery, and a contemporary cabinet featuring a simple approach to construction.
McClung has worked on 82 of the 100 issues. He began in 2007 as freelance graphic designer and then assistant art director, art director, managing editor and currently chief editor.
"A lot has changed," McClung said, "but more important is what hasn't: our delight in delivering exceptional woodworking content. Readers play a critical role in the magazine. All of our content is created with our readers in mind. We deconstruct every article to figure out the best way to ensure successful shop-time. We do this because we love woodworking just as much as they do, and we love teaching the craft."
Learn more about Woodcraft Magazine at woodcraftmagazine.com and facebook.com/woodcraftmagazine.
Media Contact
Lori Harper, Woodcraft Supply, LLC, 304-865-4107, lori_harper@woodcraft.com
SOURCE Woodcraft Supply, LLC