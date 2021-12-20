SPARTANBURG, S.C., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Geospatial Project Manager Brooks Lastinger, GISP, has been hired by Woolpert to help lead the firm's Next Generation 911 (NG911) efforts with state and local government clients. Lastinger has more than 17 years of experience in local government GIS, with a focus on geospatial data integration for addressing, centerline management, and NG911 technology and applications.
Prior to Woolpert, Lastinger served as the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) NG911 lead for New York City, where he helped convert the city's GIS data model into a NENA format to elevate public safety and emergency management throughout the five boroughs. Through this role and previous county 911 GIS positions in South Carolina and Georgia, Lastinger has become adept at managing, implementing and integrating GIS for computer-aided dispatch (CAD), asset management and permitting, and licensing and land use systems, while supporting location-based data integration for improving NG911 capabilities.
Lastinger stressed the importance of proper NG911 implementation, which he said hinges on clear communication from address and street name assignment to dispatch. He said, once fully developed, NG911 will enable emergency calls to be instantly transferred to the correct public safety answering point (PSAP), providing appropriate local emergency service recommendations whether the call is via text, video or voice.
"Gone will be the days of a 911 dispatcher frantically trying to determine the correct PSAP to transfer a call to because a caller was outside their jurisdiction," he said. "PSAP directors also will have a reliable, statewide and high-quality source of GIS data for their CAD systems, permanently removing one of their biggest worries, aside from battling aging call handling equipment and staffing."
Lastinger said Woolpert's decades of experience supporting the geospatial and engineering needs of state and local governments across the country give it an advantage in NG911 GIS implementation.
"Woolpert has a comprehensive understanding of location-based data workflows specific to municipalities, and this is supported by its global mapping capabilities and Google partnership," Lastinger said. "I have known about Woolpert since college, where I passed my Fundamentals in Land Surveying exam. I am excited to join this outstanding geospatial team and provide unique insight into statewide aggregation of datasets to advance NG911 GIS implementation."
Woolpert Market Director Shelly Carroll said she is looking forward to working with Lastinger on this vital initiative.
"Brooks understands the care and feeding of local government addressing systems, with a sharp focus on establishing GIS coordination between 911 and local addressing authorities," Carroll said. "This expertise is central to understanding how addressing, centerlines and parcels support GIS data products, and is key to making nationwide NG911 a reality. We are excited to have him with us."
