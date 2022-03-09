TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Word of South festival is back for its seventh year, with a lineup featuring dozens of acclaimed and award-winning artists. Word of South, which began in 2015, is known for its unique celebration of music and literature, with performances from various nationally renowned authors and musicians across eight stages within Cascades Park in downtown Tallahassee, Florida. This year the festival will be held the weekend of April 8-10.
"We are so excited to announce the talented performers who will be joining us at Cascades Park this spring for our 2022 festival," said Sara Marchessault, Word of South Director. "We are extremely grateful for the support of our sponsors and the community that helps us continue to be able to bring such unique artists to Tallahassee. This year's lineup features more than 100 incredible authors and musicians, and we look forward to showcasing the dynamic power of words across all genres of music and literature."
Eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson will kick off the 2022 Word of South festival at the Capital City Amphitheater on Friday, April 8. Although Friday's event is ticketed, the remainder of all festival events throughout the weekend will be free. Word of South is most well-known for its "mu-aushup" performances, mixing elements of music and literature together. This year's festival showcases authors who write about music, musicians who also are authors, authors and musicians trading places, and everything in between. Some notable artists who will be performing at the festival this year include Rickie Lee Jones, Mike Donehey, Allison Russell, Son Little, and the Dedicated Men of Zion, plus a tribute to the jazz greats Nat and Cannonball Adderley, which features some of the top saxophone players in the country.
Word of South is designed to be a festival for the whole family, including children. This year's festival will feature a children's event, Literacy Lane, on Saturday, April 9, from 12-3 p.m. Children will receive a free book during that time and have an opportunity to participate in hands-on, book inspired activities. This year the festival is proud to feature nationally known singer-songwriter and teaching artist Jennifer Daniels and the Young Actors Theater. Plus, there's food! Chef and cookbook authors Ronni Lundy and Joy Harris will be on hand, paired with musicians, with samples of some of their recipes available to the audience.
For more information about the Word of South festival and to view the full 2022 artist lineup, please visit http://www.wordofsouthfestival.com/.
