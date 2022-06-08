The episode looks into the critical importance of writing in the legal profession.
MIAMI, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WordRake Holdings, LLC, a software company focused on clear and concise editing for professionals, was featured in the award-winning documentary series, Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid. The segment is about the role of legal writing and legal writing technology in practice. Jessica Tseng Hasen from Perkins Coie LLP and Professor Dyane O'Leary from Suffolk University Law School joined Ivy B. Grey, Vice President of Strategy at WordRake, for the documentary.
"We are honored that the Viewpoint team identified WordRake as a leader in legal writing technology and invited us to collaborate on this documentary," said Scott Johns, WordRake President. "We jumped at the opportunity to share with a broader audience about the role of writing technology in legal practice and opportunities for the industry to evolve." Johns added, "It was a great experience to work with the team at Viewpoint and our partners at Suffolk Law and Perkins Coie. They have an inspiring appreciation for the importance of writing improvement and innovation for writing professionals."
The Viewpoint segment challenged the perception of lawyers as primarily oral advocates and drew attention to the importance and pervasiveness of legal writing in practice. According to Ms. Grey, Vice President at WordRake, legal writing and the document creation process present significant opportunities for advocacy, efficiency, and client service. "A great document can change the outcome of a legal matter, so it pays to get it right. We're professional writers so we should use every tool available to increase document quality and efficiency, including technology," said Grey. The segment details how technology can improve the efficiency and effectiveness of legal professionals.
This educational segment was produced by Viewpoint and distributed nationally starting in March 2022. The segment was also identified by the Viewpoint team for potential Telly Award submission upon the end of the airing term.
The documentary features:
Ivy B. Grey, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for WordRake. Before joining the WordRake team, she practiced bankruptcy law for ten years. During her decade of legal practice, Ivy was named a Rising Star in the New York Metro Area for five consecutive years, and her significant representations included American Airlines, Columbia House, Kodak, and Dewey & LeBoeuf.
Since joining the legal tech world, Ivy has become known for her work on technology competence, ethics, and innovation. She has a unique blend of skills and an outstanding ability to synthesize technical, business, and legal information into practical advice and actionable plans. In 2020, Ivy was recognized as an Influential Woman in Legal Tech by ILTA. She has also been recognized as a Fastcase 50 Honoree and included in the Women of Legal Tech list by the ABA Legal Technology Resource Center.
Dyane O'Leary, Associate Professor of Legal Writing and Director of the Legal Innovation & Technology Concentration at Suffolk Law. Her scholarship focuses on integrating technology competence into the legal practice curriculum. She has published and presented on topics such as artificially intelligent legal research and writing tools. She has also designed an advanced writing class to build skills in areas such as e-discovery, research analytics, word processing for lawyers, typography, and digital design of legal documents. In 2021, Dyane was recognized as a Fastcase 50 Honoree and elected as a Fellow of the College of Law Practice Management.
Suffolk Law is a WordRake education partner. According to the U.S. News & World Report Best Graduate Schools 2022, Suffolk Law is one of the top 5 writing programs. It is regularly listed among the nation's most innovative law schools, houses the nation's first Legal Innovation & Technology concentration, and was ranked first for legal tech by National Jurist magazine.
Jessica Tseng Hasen, Senior Counsel, E-Discovery Services & Strategy Practice at Perkins Coie LLP. Her practice sits at the intersection of legal practice and technology. She is passionate about leveraging technology to optimize client outcomes in a defensible and efficient manner and approaches leading-edge e-discovery problems with a multidisciplinary understanding of the legal and business issues that matter most to her clients. Jessica is known for her work on high-stakes, complex matters. A regular speaker and writer about e-discovery and legal technology issues, Jessica is a leader of Perkins Coie's E-Discovery Services & Strategy practice.
According to the National Law Journal's 2021 NLJ 500 ranking of firms based on size, Perkins Coie is ranked 29th in the United States. The firm also placed 42nd on The American Lawyer's 2021 AMLAW 200 ranking. On the 2021 Global 200 survey, Perkins Coie ranked as the 51st highest grossing law firm in the world.
About WordRake:
Launched in 2012, WordRake is clear and concise editing software that offers over 35,000 writing and editing suggestions designed for sophisticated writers. WordRake was designed by writing expert and New York Times bestselling author Gary Kinder. WordRake runs in Microsoft Word and Outlook, and its suggestions appear in the familiar track-changes style. It uses complex, patented algorithms to find and improve weak lead-ins, confusing language, and high-level grammar and usage slips.
Media Contact
Development Division, Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, info@viewpointproject.com
SOURCE Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid