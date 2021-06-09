FREDERICK, Md., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WorkInSports, a leading employment hub of the sports industry and part of the iHire family of talent brands, is gearing up for the inaugural Hashtag Sports Job Recovery Summit on June 17. Brian Clapp, Host of the WorkInSports Podcast and VP of Content & Engaged Learning, will lead two lively panel discussions with sports industry influencers on the new sports economy and the future of work.
The first panel, "What it Takes to Work in the New Sports Economy," will feature John Ferguson, Monumental Sports and Entertainment VP of People and Culture; Kali Franklin, Overtime Elite SVP Head of Talent and Recruiting; Mark Gress, Jr., Prodigy Search Partner; and Mark Coscarello, USGA Senior Talent Acquisition Manager. Discussion topics include post-COVID hiring trends, in-demand candidate skills and attributes, DE&I, the importance of corporate culture in recruiting, and more.
The second panel, "The Future of Work," will feature Joan Lynch, Working Nation Chief Content and Programming Officer, and will cover topics such as remote work, the growth of roles for women in the sports industry, the truth about unemployment data, and what recruiters are experiencing on the front lines of sports hiring.
Additional speakers and panelists include: DeRetta Rhodes, Atlanta Braves Chief People Officer, Jalen Mitchell, White House Initiative for Historically Black Colleges and Universities Intern, Gerald Taylor, NASCAR Diversity & Inclusion Intern, Adrienne Washington, Florida Entertainment and Sports Law Review Co-Founder, and Destiny Jones, Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Coordinator.
"After a long and challenging year, the sports industry is craving information on what's next for hiring as stadiums and arenas reopen across the country," said Clapp. "By bringing together hand-picked talent acquisition leaders to share their first-hand insights at the inaugural Job Recovery Summit, we hope to give the industry a clearer roadmap for recruiting, reskilling, and rebuilding post-COVID."
Sign up for free to attend the inaugural Job Recovery Summit, presented by WorkInSports and part of the multi-day Hashtag Sports 2021 annual conference, June 15-17: https://hashtagsports.com/virtual/#hs21-reg.
Get more sports hiring expertise and job search resources at https://www.WorkInSports.com.
About WorkInSports
Since 2000, WorkInSports has been widely recognized as the #1 source for jobs in the sports industry. With over 8,000 sports employers nationwide actively posting their latest openings, WorkInSports has helped thousands of job seekers follow their passion and discover their dream career in sports – while providing them with resume-matching technology, a sport management degree directory, and valuable career advice articles and podcasts. Visit https://www.WorkInSports.com for more information.
Media Contact
Kristina Kelly, iHire, +1 (877) 798-4854 Ext: 353, kristina.kelly@ihire.com
SOURCE WorkInSports