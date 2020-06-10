SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workiz, the leading field service management and communication software, announced today the release of its "Service Chatbot" tool. This is an online chat tool that service businesses, such as repair services, junk haulers, and carpet cleaners, can install on their websites to enable customers to book jobs without waiting on hold to talk to a live representative or having to wait for business hours.
Workiz provides small to medium-sized, on-demand field service professionals with all the tools they need to manage their businesses, grow their revenues and improve customer experience. Its software as a service (SaaS) solution is being used by tens of thousands of service professionals, such as carpet cleaners, junk removal companies and appliance repair professionals in North America.
In a recent survey conducted by Workiz, 44% of consumers said they prefer to book a field service online rather than via phone. Following technological advancements in other fields, customer expectations have changed in recent years. Customers, and millennials in particular, want to book a service appointment immediately when they need it, 24/7, without talking to anyone — the same way they would order a pizza or groceries.
This new tool allows customers to book an appliance repair or junk removal appointment based on the business's schedule availability, as the chatbot is an extension of Workiz's scheduling software. Customers also have the option to communicate live with a business owner or dispatcher. Service businesses can easily install the chatbot on their site and personalize it with their logo, colors, job types and hours of operation.
"Within a day after installing the chatbot I got a job scheduled through it," reported Tony Fuentes, owner of Appliance 911, an appliance repair business in Jonesboro, Arkansas. "We never had to talk to that customer until we got to his house."
According to Chatbots Life, businesses spend $1.3 trillion on customer requests per year and could reduce operational costs by 30% by using chatbots. Furthermore, according to Drift, 37% of customers who use chatbots use them for getting answers in case of an emergency, and service calls mostly fall under that category.
"The field service industry is rapidly changing to meet new client expectations," explained Adi (Didi) Azaria, CEO of Workiz. "The main friction in our industry is the call between the customer and the service business. Our new Service Chatbot eliminates that friction and creates a better experience for both the customer and the business. On the one hand, customers don't want to talk on the phone with a service provider. On the other hand, they also don't want to fill out online booking forms where they have no idea when someone on the other side will get back to them. Customers want to have a frictionless conversation, and Workiz's Service Chatbot is the first step we're taking as we dive into the world of conversational management."
About Workiz
Founded in 2015, Workiz is a business software for small to medium-sized, on-demand field service businesses, such as locksmiths, junk removal companies, carpet cleaners and appliance repair services. With Workiz, field service professionals can grow their business by ditching antiquated business management methods, such as pen and paper, Excel spreadsheets and Google Calendar. In their place, Workiz provides an easy-to-use platform which allows businesses to manage their scheduling, invoicing, payment processing, online booking and more. Workiz is headquartered in San Diego, CA and serves the U.S. and Canadian field service markets. Workiz is led by CEO Adi Azaria, a co-founder of Sisense, a business intelligence solution valued at over $1 billion. Workiz is a Google Startup Growth Lab participant and Facebook Playground partner.
Media Contact:
Aviv Canaani
VP Marketing - Workiz
aviv.canaani@workiz.com