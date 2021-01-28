OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Worklete, the leading digital safety platform for frontline teams, today announced it doubled its customer logos in the second half of 2020, adding many industry leading companies to its client roster. The fourth quarter of last year was Worklete's single biggest logo growth quarter in company history.
Select new clients include Advanced Drainage Systems, Ontario Power Generation, REEF Technology, Peerless Brewing Company, Pine State Beverage, Sheehan Family Companies, Sierra Nevada Brewing, Stone Brewing Company, and Superior Beverage Group.
"COVID-19 has wholly reshaped lives, businesses, and economies across the globe and no one more than essential frontline workers. With preventative safety top of mind, and the old ways of in-person training, safety and skill-building no longer viable due to COVID, the market demanded an injury prevention solution that was scalable, socially-distant, and had a strong ROI," said Benjamin Kanner, CEO & Co-founder of Worklete. "And I'm proud to say, we've delivered, by successfully engineering out the need for the in-person, human coach. We solved for scalability and through eliminating the need for in- person observation and interaction we happened to solve the challenges COVID-19 presents for safety, skill building, and even communication with the frontline. Based on our countless conversations across the industry, this is something every safety and operations manager needs in order to effectively keep their team safe in the world today."
The momentum comes after the launch of Worklete's latest product, SMART SafetyTM, a fully SaaS offering. Many Worklete clients previously relied on human coaches and in-person risk assessment, sometimes augmented by complementary technology. Worklete's new product uses dynamic data models to capture relationships across skills, needs, and risk, building a comprehensive picture of who an individual is, what they do, and their risk level. Worklete then provides users an always-on mobile coach for a personalized learning experience to build lasting habits and reduce the likelihood of injury, while highlighting risks for managers and safety professionals.
"Peerless strives to have a culture of continuous learning. So, we're excited to bring on Worklete's innovative skill-building platform to help our team stay healthy while on the job. The app is simple and the implementation is turnkey; it's effective," said Ed Lee, Director of HR-People & Culture at Peerless Brewing Company. "In peak seasons, when beer is literally flying out the door, we want to make sure we're fully staffed with our most capable team members. We really do believe Worklete will help us achieve this."
Customers use Worklete's SMART Safety to upskill and reskill their frontline workers, with an initial focus on soft tissue injury prevention. Powered by a machine learning infrastructure, SMART Safety requires no in-person deployment, touchpoints, or support.
About Peerless Beverage Company
Peerless Beverage Company, a family-owned business since 1933, is heading into its eighty-eighth year, led by third-generation owners Scott Beim and Chuck Salzman. The company is housed in a 250,000-square-foot state-of-the-art warehouse space, selling more than 9 million cases a year of the beer market's biggest brands. Located in Union County, Peerless services Essex, Union, Hudson, Passaic, Bergen, Sussex, and Morris Counties, ranking it one of the largest beer distribution centers in the state of New Jersey. Along with its cutting-edge technology, insight, and innovation, Peerless provides the best-quality products and service. Visit them at: peerlessbeverage.com, facebook.com/PeerlessBeverage, and twitter.com/peerlessbev.
About Worklete
Worklete is the habit and skill-building application for today's frontline workforce. Based on 40 years of training and safety experience with frontline teams, the Worklete platform uses data to engineer out the human coach. Worklete provides users an always-on mobile coach for a personalized learning experience that builds lasting habits and reduces the risk of injury. Worklete has helped clients such as Penske Logistics, Hub Group Trucking, and Nestlé Waters reduce injuries by more than 50% annually, saving them tens of millions of dollars in injury-related costs and keeping their hard-working frontline team members employed and healthy. For more information, visit worklete.com.
